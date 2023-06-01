ÖBB is investing around 19 million euros in Garsten

The work is expected to last until autumn 2023. Among other things, a new island platform is to be built, which will enable barrier-free boarding and alighting over a length of around 220 meters. The platform will also have a waiting berth.

The ÖBB will then set up a Park & ​​Ride facility with 112 car parking spaces, ten covered moped spaces and 16 covered bicycle parking spaces. The expansion of noise protection measures has been intensively promoted in Garsten since 2019. So far, noise protection walls have been erected along a length of 1.7 kilometers along the railway line. Another 320 meters will be added as part of the renovation of the station.

The route between Steyr and Hieflau must also be closed from June 3rd to July 2nd due to modernization and maintenance measures. A rail replacement service will be set up.

