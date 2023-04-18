Obedient son performed circumambulation of Kaaba by sitting elderly mother on his shoulders, video viral on social media, praised from all sides.

Who has given one age to children

A day came for him

The obedient son carried his mother on his shoulders and circumambulated the House of Kaaba

The video went viral on social media, praising the blessed son from all sides

When the children are small, mothers leave no stone unturned to take care of them. When the child starts to cry or if he likes to play, mothers sometimes make their children sit on their backs and make them turn into horses or their children on their own. Carrying her on her shoulders and making her walk around the house, sometimes carrying her on her lap, she does all the work of the house laughing and playing without any doubt or complaint. That is why nature has placed the position of mother at the top and heaven is placed at her feet. has given

Social media, which has been made a base for religious hatred and making a specific group of people jealous. On different platforms of the same social media, many interesting videos and educational videos are shared in large numbers and the number of viewers is also in millions. Is.

For the past few days, a video of an obedient son towards a very charming and weak mother has gone viral on social media, which makes the eyes moist after seeing it and the service of this blessed son and his love for a great person like mother. By seeing, it can be said that he is carrying his heaven on his shoulders and circumambulating the house of Allah himself and making his weak mother perform circumambulation as well.

Especially in the month of Ramadan, Muslims from all over the world reach Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah. During the last two years, Muslims were deprived of this happiness due to the Covid epidemic. However, this year, see the viral videos on social media. It can be estimated that this year, millions of Muslims from different countries of the world got the blessing of Umrah and this process is still going on. And the spiritual and heartwarming videos of performing this Umrah are viral on social media.

“April 17, 2023,in accordance 27th of Ramadandifferent countries of theMillions of Umrah pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba “

One such charming and beautiful video has gone viral on various social media platforms. In this video, it can be seen that a person is making Tawaf on his elderly mother sitting on his shoulder in the House of Kaaba. However, it is not known that This young man and his mother belong to which country?

The joy and happiness seen on the face of this young man carrying his mother on his shoulders and circumambulating the house of Allah is visible and worthy of praise. In this video, it can be seen that the elders sit on the shoulders of their sons. The mother is also busy doing Tawaf. Sitting on her son’s shoulder during Tawaf, the mother sometimes bends down and asks something from her blessed son, and sometimes she also touches his son’s forehead with happiness. They kiss.

” A pleasant and beautiful sight of the circumambulation of a blessed child and an elderly mother ”

This video is being highly praised on social media. While prayers are being given for this obedient son, the elderly mother who is engaged in circumambulation on her son’s shoulder is also being described as lucky that even in this period of relationship abuse, cheating and deception, this elderly person A woman has such an obedient son who is nothing more than a godsend to any parent!

In the month of January also, a similar spiritual and heartwarming video went viral on social media, in which it was seen that a gifted son circumambulated the Kaaba with his weak mother sitting on his back.

Such videos send a message to these irresponsible and disobedient youths and others that parents never ask for the reward of all their services and sacrifices throughout life and do not raise their children with any hope and expectation of reward. All their lives it is a duty to burn themselves in the extreme heat of the situation to provide shade for their children.

In such a case, the children also have the duty to be a strong support for their parents in their weakness, so that they do not feel the need of a stick!!

” Viral video of Umrah in the month of January “

