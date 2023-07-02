Oberhausen: top place when it comes to finding permanent jobs

Oberhausen. If that’s not good news: Thanks to the Participation Opportunities Act, 650 Oberhausen residents have found new perspectives on the job market.

The SPD in Oberhausen is happy about a good development on the social labor market. Thanks to the possibilities of Participation Opportunities Act more than 650 Oberhausen residents would have had a new perspective on the job market. This is the positive conclusion of the status report on the local implementation of the law, which has now been presented to the social committee.

“Our persistence on behalf of the affected families has paid off,” says the socio-political spokesman SPD council group, Ercan Telli. With all the democratic parties in the council, one would have set out to optimally use the instrument of the social labor market created by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) for Oberhausen. “It was clear from the start that we needed tailor-made solutions with collective wages, coaching and further training,” emphasizes the social politician.

The municipal labor market conference arose from this idea, as did the identification of suitable jobs in the city itself. What encouraged everyone involved: the high proportion of participants who could have stayed in their jobs after the end of the funding.

Almost every second Oberhausener found a job after the support program

The report shows that 49 percent of Oberhausen residents who have received basic income or unemployment benefit II (until the end of 2022) for at least seven of the last eight years are still in employment subject to social security contributions six months after the end of the funding period. This means that Oberhausen has the second-highest mediation value among the seven largest cities in the Ruhr area (Bochum 44 percent; Essen 42.6 percent; Gelsenkirchen 42.4 percent), behind Mülheim (53.2 place). The participation rates of single parents (first place with 16.6 percent; ahead of Duisburg with 13.9 percent) and people with disabilities (also first place with 8.6 percent, ahead of Dortmund with 7.4 percent) are also remarkably high.

“It was very important to us from the start to keep an eye on these groups and now it’s clear that we succeeded,” says Telli happily. The number of furnished jobs at the city have even improved slightly compared to the previous year and are currently at 95 positions. Both Service companies Oberhausen (SBO), to the Transport company Stoag and the Energy supplier EVO almost all of the positions that have been set up are already filled. Both municipal old people’s facilities (ASO) Six out of 14 positions are occupied, and 23 out of 32 in the core administration. Ercan Telli adds: “It is also positive that the Oberhausen service companies took on five permanent positions early on.”

