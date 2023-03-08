In Colombia, the prevalence of people with excess weight is 56.4%, so it has become a public health problem.

Obesity, understood as a multifactorial condition, which consists of the abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat and which can be detrimental to health, is one of the main risk factors for people to develop multiple chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and stroke, as well as some types of cancer.

According to the WHO, by 2022 obesity will reach epidemic proportions in some regions of the world and, according to the World

Obesity Atlas 2022 -published by the World Obesity Federation-, by 2030 around a billion people (1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men) globally will live with obesity.

In Colombia there is a prevalence in adults from 18 to 64 years with overweight of 37.7% and obesity of 18.7%. That is, the prevalence of people with excess weight in Colombia is 56.4%, so it has become a public health problem in the country.

Taking this scenario into account and within the framework of the commemoration of World Obesity Month, which arises with the aim of raising awareness among the population, Medtronic, a leading health technology company, joins the conversation and shares some key data. both diagnosis to prevent and combat it in time, and treatment to improve the quality of life of those who already live with this condition.

How to detect it?

On the one hand, in terms of diagnosis, one of the easiest ways to detect obesity is the body mass index (BMI). It is calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters. The results are classified as follows:

They are IMC is less than 18.5is within the underweight range.

They are IMC is between 18.5 and 24.9is within the normal or healthy weight range.

They are IMC is between 25.0 and 29.9is within the range of overweight.

They are IMC is 30.0 or higheris within the range of obesity.

It should be noted that while this is a screening tool that can give an overall picture of weight, it does not diagnose an individual’s body fat percentage or health. To determine if excess weight is a health risk, a professional will need to perform additional evaluations.

Causes and consequences

Regarding the causes, each case is individual and since it is a multifactorial disease, the background in each person can be different: one of the causes of overweight and obesity is an energy imbalance between the calories consumed and those expended; but there are also factors such as genetic predisposition, family history, slower metabolism, hormonal changes or psychological problems that can influence their development.

A high BMI can be a risk factor for non-communicable diseases such as: cardiovascular diseases (mainly heart disease and stroke), diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders and some cancers (endometrial, breast, ovarian, kidney and colon). . Childhood obesity, on the other hand, is associated with a greater probability of obesity and disability in adulthood, as well as respiratory difficulties, greater propensity for fractures and hypertension, and may present early signs of cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance and the effects of insulin. psychological.

Treatments and improvement in quality of life

In general, maintaining healthy lifestyle habits, a balanced diet and a regular level of physical activity are basic keys to good health, even if you do not have any specific condition. However, for a weight loss goal and to combat obesity, the main recommendations are:

Reduce calories and adopt healthier eating habits. Steady long-term weight loss is considered the safest way and the best way to keep it off permanently.

Increased physical activity. Obese people need to get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity.

A behavior modification program can contribute to lifestyle changes to lose weight and keep it off. It is necessary to understand what factors, stress episodes or situations may have contributed to obesity.

On the other hand, there are some medications that, while they may contribute to weight loss, are intended to be used in conjunction with a diet, exercise, and behavior change program, not to replace them. And if this is an option for the patient, before choosing a medication, the treating physician will analyze the medical history and possible side effects of the medication.

Finally, there are other alternatives such as gastric bypass, gastric sleeve and other surgeries (known as bariatric surgery), which consist of making changes to the digestive system to help lose weight. Bariatric surgery is generally performed as a last resort, when people are morbidly obese (BMI greater than 40) and diet and exercise have not worked, or when people have serious health problems due to their weight. : heart disease, high blood pressure, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes, among others.

Medtronic, in World Obesity Month, invites the community to maintain a healthy lifestyle, to have regular medical check-ups and to treat any health condition with the help of a professional.