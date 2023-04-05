Presented at Vinitaly of Veronaas part of the international fair dedicated to wine, the ‘Abruzzo-sustainable’ model.

The project was illustrated by the vice president of the Region, with responsibility for Agriculture, Imprudent Emmanuelon the occasion of the conferenceSustainable Abruzzo – Wine and health: instructions for use‘, in the presence of important personalities such as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, the Undersecretary of Agriculture, Luigi D’Eramo, the President of the “Merano Wine Festival”, Helmuth Köcher, and the director of the Department of Agriculture Elena Sico.

“This model – explains Imprudente – was born with the aim of relaunching the sector in the name of the sustainability of farms. As part of the funds disbursed by the Complement for rural development (Csr 23-27) we focus with determination on sustainability which is the main reference of the new programming, with over 50% of the financial resources available. We have put in place support lines and financial measures – says the vice president – which aim to make our companies grow in the field of technological and digital innovation, always combined with traditional values, placing the need to protect the environment, to ensure the economic and social sustainability of the entire agricultural sector. The project also includes a single promotion management model, to export the made in Abruzzo”.

During the conference, the actions that will be put in place for strengthen the wine sector: above all, the purchase of machinery and equipment to be used for low environmental impact production and the installation of solar panels and low energy consumption systems.

“It is – explains Imprudente – a virtuous model of sustainability which will allow farms to be able to plan and implement structural actions that safeguard the biodiversity of agricultural soil”.

The first three tenders of the “CSR 23-27” were published in March: reduction of fertilizers and pesticides, safeguarding biodiversity and soil conservation, for a total budget of around 8 million euros.