A group of people attends the launch of Artemis 1, the NASA flight that departed from Florida at 1.47 on November 16 (in Italy it was 7.47) and headed for the Moon. The first mission of the program will not carry a crew. It will be important for experimenting with the Space launch system (SLS), the most powerful rocket ever built, and the Orion transport capsule, on which crews should travel in the future to go to the Moon.