Objects that attract bad luck, do not have them in your house

According to him Feng Shuian ancient Chinese philosophy that studies the flow of energy in the environment, there are certain objects that can attract bad luck and generate an imbalance, which affects your well-being, your health and your prosperity.

Here we tell you what are some of these objects that you should avoid having in your home, or at least clean and organize them frequently:

1. Broken plates or vases

These objects represent something useless and damaged, which can attract ruin and poverty.

It is best to get rid of them or repair them if possible. Do not keep them out of nostalgia or because you think that one day you will fix them, since they only take up space and block the flow of positive energy.

2. Broken mirrors

According to popular belief, breaking a mirror brings seven years of bad luck. luck.

This is because mirrors reflect our image and our soul, and if they are broken they can distort our perception and our self-esteem.

Also, broken mirrors can attract negative energies and bad omens. Ideally, replace them with new and clean ones.

3. Dusty furniture

Dust is a sign of neglect and abandonment, which can attract depression and tiredness.

Dusty furniture is an ideal habitat for spirits and negative entities, which can suck our vitality and joy.

It is advisable to keep the furniture clean and shiny, especially if it is old or second-hand.

4. Borrowed Shoes

Shoes are very personal objects, which bear the imprint of who wears them.

By lending our shoes, we can transmit or receive unwanted energies, which can affect our health, our luck and our spirits.

It is best not to lend or borrow shoes, and if we do, clean them well before and after wearing them.

5. Bath towels

Bath towels are objects that come into contact with our skin and hair, where dead cells, sweat and dirt accumulate.

If we don’t wash them frequently, they can become sources of bacteria and infections, as well as stagnant and negative energies.

It is advisable to change the towels every two or three days, and use them only to dry off after showering.

6. Hopeless furniture

Furniture that is broken, worn or old can be a burden to our lives, preventing us from renewing and moving forward.

These pieces of furniture can attract scarcity, illness and sadness, as well as hinder the passage of positive energy. The optimal thing is to repair them or replace them with new and functional ones.

7. Old calendars

Calendars are objects that remind us of the passage of time and help us organize our activities.

If we have old or outdated calendars in our house, we may be attracting bad luck by getting stuck in the past or losing sense of the present. The convenient thing is to update the calendars every year and get rid of the previous ones.

8. Photographs of natural disasters

Photographs are objects that capture moments and impressions of reality.

If we have photographs of natural disasters in our home, we may be attracting bad luck by exposing ourselves to images of death, destruction, and suffering.

It is preferable to have photographs of natural landscapes, animals or happy people, which inspire us with peace and harmony.

