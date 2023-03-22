Online message – Wednesday 03/22/2023

Procedural Law | Obligation to use the beSt from 1.1.2023 (FG)

Accountants are after § 52d sentence 2 FGO since 1.1.2023 obliged to use the special electronic tax adviser post box (beSt), since from this point in time at the latest they have a secure transmission path Section 52a (4) sentence 1 no. 2 FGO is available. The receipt of the registration letter or the initial registration is therefore irrelevant ( Lower Saxony FG, court order v. February 10, 2023 – 7 K 183/22 ).

background: According to § 52d sentence 1 FGO Preparatory pleadings and their attachments as well as applications and declarations to be submitted in writing by a lawyer, by an authority or by a legal entity under public law, including the associations formed by them to fulfill their public tasks, are permitted as electronic documents to transfer. The same applies according to sentence 2 of the provision for the persons authorized to represent according to this law, for whom a secure transmission path according to § 52a paragraph 4 sentence 1 number 2 is “available” (active obligation to use).

facts: The parties dispute whether the authorized tax advisor of the plaintiff filed a statement of claim on 13.1.2023 has effectively transmitted it to the tax court by fax.

The judges of the Lower Saxony FG went on to explain this:

The accountant was after § 52d sentence 2 FGO obliged to transmit the pleading as an electronic document, since at the latest since 1.1.2023 a secure transmission path in accordance with Section 52 (4) sentence 1 no. 2 FGO “is available”.

The obligation applies to all determinative written documents. This includes, in particular, the statement of claim and other pleadings with which a procedural act essential to the proceedings is carried out.

The Federal Chamber of Tax Advisors is through Section 86d (1) of the Tax Advisory Act (StBerG) have been obliged to set up a special electronic tax advisor mailbox (beSt) via the tax advisor platform for tax advisors and tax agents.

The holders of the beSt are in turn after § 86d Abs. 6 StBerG obliged to provide the technical equipment required for its use and to take note of deliveries and receipt of notifications about it (passive obligation to use). After § 157e StBerG is this regulation on 1.8.2022 entered into force and for the first time from 1.1.2023

apply .

The obligation to use the beSt is linked to this point in time when it was set up. According to the justification for the law, this is “due to the technical implementation that is still required”.

1.1.2023 been determined. According to the express will of the legislator, the passive and at the same time the active usage obligation should begin at this point in time.

With good reason, the legislature decided against linking the obligation to use to another (unspecified) event, such as the initial registration of the post office box owner or the receipt of the registration letter.

An obligation to use for every tax consultant 1 January 2023 was absolutely necessary to ensure their electronic accessibility. Otherwise, the courts would have to keep separate lists about the respective accessibility and possibly determine in each individual case the receipt of the registration letter or the time of the first registration. This would jeopardize the effectiveness of the entire envisaged system.

The legislator has allowed sufficient time to prepare for the establishment of the best tax. Any organizational deficiencies of the Federal Chamber of Tax Advisors do not justify a suspension of the legally stipulated date.

A temporary technical fault within the meaning of Section 52d sentences 3 and 4 that authorizes the replacement device in paper form FGO does not exist if an approved electronic transmission channel has not yet been set up. It is therefore not a technical problem when using the fully configured beSt, but a structural defect.

Finally, there is also no (absolute) impossibility of using the beSt, because for tax consultants who communicated actively with the tax courts before the 1.1.2023 it was possible to set up the beSt more quickly via the so-called “Fast Lane”.

Those: Lower Saxony FG, Newsletter 4/2023 (il)

Source(s):

NWB PAAAJ-36147