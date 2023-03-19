The Düsseldorf Regional Court decided in a judgment on the information requirements when announcing a price reduction on the basis of the newly introduced § 11 Para. 1 PAngV. The respondent in the proceedings had given two prices for products in its brochures, with the lower price being marked with an asterisk and the more expensive one being marked with a crossed out price. A trade association considered this advertisement unlawful because it did not inform the consumer of the lowest total price. In its decision, the LG Düsseldorf made fundamental statements on the new obligations for price reductions.

The case

The respondent, part of the ALDI Süd group of companies, published weekly brochures in which offers from its range of branches were presented. There were usually two prices in the price tile for the respective product. The lower price was printed in large and marked with an asterisk. The more expensive one was crossed out and given smaller in the bottom corner of the tile. In addition, the tile sometimes still had a red disruptor that indicated the percentage reduction.

The asterisks were resolved with the note that the item was only available in limited numbers and could therefore be sold out at a certain time of the promotion.

The applicant to be included in the list of qualified trade associations maintained by the Federal Office of Justice pursuant to § 8 UWG registered association, considered such advertising to be inadmissible. The reason he gave was that they did not inform the consumer about the lowest total price that was asked within the last 30 days before the promotion. The mere indication of the strike price is not sufficient. It is not clear from this whether a lower price than the current one was asked in the last 30 days. In addition, the entire prospectus is confusing.

At the instigation of the applicant, an injunction was issued, against which the respondent lodged a revocation. The association then wanted to have the decision confirmed. ALDI Süd, on the other hand, wanted the injunction revoked and the application rejected.

The decision of the LG Düsseldorf

In its judgment of November 11, 2022 (Ref.: 38 O 144/22), the LG Düsseldorf revoked the injunction and rejected the application.

According to the court, this is admissible but unfounded. Although the general prerequisites for a claim under competition law are met, the respondent’s business activities are actually implemented no unfairness and therefore cannot follow him § 3 para. 1 UWG are prohibited.

In response to the complaint that failure to state the lowest price constitutes a violation of Section 11 (1) PAngV, the court initially counters that a violation of Section 11 PAngV does not automatically justify the unfairness of the business practice practiced here. This is meanwhile to be assessed solely according to §§ 5a Paragraph 1, 5b Paragraph 4 UWG (according to the BGH, judgment of 05/19/22 – I ZR 69/21; judgment of 04/07/22 – I ZR 143/19).

Only violations of information obligations, which are not commercial communications concern could continue to justify unfairness according to § 3a UWG. However, the violation of Section 11 (1) PAngV alleged by the applicant relates to information obligations that relate to commercial communication (including advertising and marketing) in accordance with Section 5 (4) UWG.

Section 11 (1) PAngV serves to implement Art. 6a (1) and (2) Price Information Directive and stipulates that certain information must be given when a price reduction is announced. These are to be made accessible to the consumer even before he submits his contractual declaration.

Unfairness according to §§ 5a Abs. 1, 5b Abs. 4 UWG because of a violation of § 11 Abs. 1 PAngV, which qualifies as the withholding of essential information, is to be rejected, since the application made does not violate Article § 11 Abs. 1 PAngV.

The PAngV essentially determines which information is to be provided to the consumer. According to Section 11 (1), when announcing a price reduction, the lowest total price that was requested within the last 30 days before the campaign is to be stated.

In this case, the respondent complied with this obligation by indicating the strike price in the lower corner of the tile. This corresponded to the last price and is the lowest within the last 30 days.

One express designationthat the price quoted is the lowest it has been in the last 30 days not mandatory. This would result neither from the system of § 11 Para. 1 PAngV nor from the sense and purpose of the norm.

The purpose of the norm is to protect the consumer to the extent that he can assess the value for money of the offer. However, the explicit designation would not create any added value for the consumer. The viewer only has to be able to deduce which is the offer price and which is the special price.

allegation of causing confusion

According to the court, the accusation that the prospectus is unclear and not clear does not constitute a misleading act under fair competition law.

According to Section 5 (1) UWG acts unfairly if one undertakes a misleading commercial action that is likely to induce the consumer to make decisions that he would otherwise not have made. According to Section 5 (2) UWG, a business activity is misleading if it contains untrue information (case 1) or other information suitable for deception (case 2). The benchmark for the assessment is the average consumer who is reasonably informed, reasonably attentive and circumspect.

Here, however, the prospectus does not trigger a misconception with regard to the existing price advantage. This applies both to the attentive reader and to those who only roughly scan the prospectus. Due to the strike price and the percentage, the ad should be understood as price reduction advertising. Consumers can also see that a company can only declare its own prices invalid.

Although it can be assumed that every consumer will interpret the advertising differently depending on their background knowledge, this would not give rise to a misconception in any constellation. Any uncertainties that may arise would not justify the creation of such.

Breach of information due to misleading omission

A breach of the duty to provide information in the form of an § 5a para. 1 to 3 UWG unfair misleading omission is not given.

First of all, this is not essential information required for § 5 UWG, which would be needed to make a decision. In addition, a withholding cannot be derived from the environment in which the objected offer was located by providing it in an unclear, incomprehensible or ambiguous manner (§ 5a Para. 2 No. 1 and 2 UWG). The concept of the prospectus is easy to grasp and does not require any effort to interpret.

Conclusion

When announcing a price reduction, acc. § 11 Para. 1 PAngV to indicate the lowest total price that was requested within the last 30 days before the campaign.

It is not necessary to expressly designate this as such if the average consumer can recognize the price reduction as such and he can recognize the connections without much effort based on a percentage or the new, cheaper price.

