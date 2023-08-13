Obras Menores de Santa Marta, a model of success for other governments in the country

The Governments of Change, initiated by Carlos Caicedo and continued by former mayor Rafael Martínez and the current president, Virna Johnson, stand out as one of the best public contracts with Community Action Boards in Colombia.

The mayoress of Santa Marta, Virna Johnson, participated yesterday, Saturday, August 12, in Cartagena as a special guest of the Mayor of that city in a forum where she will share her experience as manager of one of the most successful contractual models with community organizations in the country.

This is the Obras Menores program, created by the then mayor of the city, Carlos Caicedo (2012-2015), who devised this initiative in search of satisfying the most basic needs of the communities and which continued with equal success under the subsequent mandate Rafael Martínez (2016-2019) and the current mayor, Virna Johnson.

This was highlighted by the ruler of the Heroic City, William Dau, through the invitation letter, addressed to Mayor Johnson, who will be in charge of the main presentation of the conversation.

In the letter, Dau expresses that from the commitment that his administration has with the community action organizations, the goal for 2023 was to increase the participation and management of the JAC and JVC, through a process of strengthening 346 Organizations of Communal Action-OAC active in Cartagena, whose process requires the completion of three diploma courses that will train more than 1000 members of 346 community organizations, in order to make their community management more efficient, effective and transparent, taking as an example the management achieved by the president samaria, whose model is recognized as one of the most successful at the national level.

“In this sense, since we are in the process of completing the training phase of the three graduates, and a new stage of formulating and managing resources for the development of community initiatives begins, we have organized a forum, with the objective of share successful experiences of other cities on public procurement with community organizations. For this reason, we have identified the positive experience of the District of Santa Marta in this matter, for which we allow ourselves to invite it in a special way so that its Administration is the main presentation of this forum”, highlighted Dau.

The activity will take place at the facilities of the University of San Buenaventura, located in the Ternera neighborhood.

Finally, it should be remembered that the Obras Menores project has reached the three towns in the District and its rural areas, benefiting 140 neighborhoods with a total of 415 projects delivered by the three Governments of Change.

