Obstacles to the energy transition, according to study

A study on productive transformation and the energy transition in Colombia carried out by the Center for Labor Studies (Cedetrabajo) describes 4 “obstacles” that the energy transition would have: technological, economic, geopolitical and the very structure of the agreements between countries to take measures in the face of climate change.

RELATED FACTORS

“A large part of the production emits greenhouse gases and there is no possibility of avoiding them at affordable prices. For example, the production of cement, the increase in tariffs, economic cycles, the energy crisis, fertilizers and steel. Cedetrabajo manifests on the relationship between technologies, economy and climate change.

Some experts from different areas consider that Colombia needs more technological components in the production of goods and services, not only for the configuration of a new or extensive energy matrix, but also for food sovereignty and achieving social equity.

GEOPOLITICAL ‘OBSTACLES’

Another situation that has intervened in the transition is the war in Ukraine, “a catalyst for something that was already coming”, The document reads in relation to the reduction of imports of Russian gas to Europe, which has triggered many countries on that continent to return to the use of coal to generate electricity. Added to this are rationing in Texas, California (United States) and the United Kingdom.

The research also indicates that the goals agreed between countries to take action against climate change are “little ambitious and do not have sanctions” in cases of non-compliance with the agreement. For example, the Paris Agreement establishes that the more than 190 signatory countries have the commitment to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to limit the increase in global temperature.

For the aforementioned Study Center, “The most worrying thing in Colombia is the exaggerated deforestation that has been above 170,000 hectares during 2020 and 2021, while the country contributes less than 0.6% of global emissions.”

WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF CESAR AND LA GUAJIRA?

