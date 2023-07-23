Obstetric violence will be a thing of the past

To address this issue, it is necessary to use a simpler or more realistic language, because generally there is not much information about the concept of obstetric violence, but it refers to two specific situations during the labor of some women.

The first of these, and which gives rise to the Court reviewing the case, occurred in a clinic in Popayán, when a user was admitted with mild contractions and, as is already a well-known situation, they told her to go, walk for a while and return when the contractions were more frequent and strong, instructions that the patient followed to the letter. When the indicated time was up, she returned to the nursing service and was placed on a stretcher for monitoring, which, according to the plaintiff’s account, was not carried out correctly, because the delivery presented with serious complications that required the use of forceps.

Likewise, the mother underwent an episiotomy, which is a surgical incision in the area of ​​the female perineum and includes skin, muscle plane and vaginal mucosa, whose purpose is to expand the ‘soft’ channel to shorten delivery. Work that only resulted in additional suffering and did not help, because the baby suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest due to having three turns of the cord around the neck and had to be resuscitated, a situation that would have been avoided with proper monitoring or a cesarean section, if the patient had received adequate care.

The other situation is the derogatory comments from the medical or nursing staff when they refer to vaginal aesthetics after childbirth or that they feel very sore at that moment, but not nine months ago. Article 43 of the Political Constitution established that women “during pregnancy and after childbirth shall enjoy special assistance and protection from the State.”

The World Health Organization published the Declaration Prevention and eradication of disrespect and mistreatment during childbirth care in health centers. In this document, said organization recalled the “right of women to receive dignified and respectful health care during pregnancy and childbirth.

Have you known cases of obstetric violence?

Claudia Alzate – citizen

“Yes, one does hear of these cases, I think that there must be prudence and I don’t know if it goes as far as violence.”

Paula Acosta – citizen

“No one has to have an opinion at the moment that another is giving birth. I think that the Court is correct ”.

Given

Forceps are similar to two large salad spoons. The doctor uses them to guide the baby’s head out of the birth canal. The mother will push the baby out the rest of the way.

