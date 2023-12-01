Obtaining the Seychelles FSA license

HONG KONG SAR, November 30, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Hantec, a leading global financial services provider, is proud to announce its recent acquisition of a new license from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles. This strategic move marks an important milestone in Hantec’s mission to expand its global reach and strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

The Seychelles FSA license grants Hantec regulatory authorization to operate in this key jurisdiction, opening up new opportunities and enabling the company to offer its full range of financial services to a wider customer base, particularly in the African region.

“We are delighted to have obtained this license from the Seychelles FSA. This development demonstrates our commitment to expanding our presence and providing tailored financial solutions to our clients in Africa and beyond, said Freddy Lau, Managing Director of Hantec Group. With this new regulatory approval, we are better positioned to meet the dynamic and changing needs of our customers in the region. »

Acquiring the Seychelles FSA license is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with Hantec’s overall mission to diversify its customer portfolio and increase its global presence. With a dynamic and rapidly growing market, the African continent presents immense potential for financial services. By establishing a presence in Seychelles, Hantec seeks to leverage its expertise and resources to support the economic development and prosperity of the region.

With an existing portfolio of globally regulated licenses, Hantec is already in full compliance with the rigorous regulations set out by the FCA, ASIC, VFSC and other governing bodies. This commitment highlights Hantec’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and customer focus.

As a trusted financial services provider with a proven track record, Hantec remains committed to the highest standards of integrity, transparency and customer focus. The acquisition of the license from the Seychelles FSA reaffirms Hantec’s commitment to regulatory compliance and strengthens its position as a trusted partner for customers seeking innovative and reliable financial solutions.

