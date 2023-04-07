In view of the forthcoming ministerial adjustment of the income thresholds for admission to the free legal aidand considering the real risk that the Ministry lower the admission thresholds, theForensic Congress Body promptly intervene with Resolution of 25 March 2023 (text below) addressed to Via Arenula, to ensure that the high rate of inflation of the last two years.

To protect the right to justice for the lowest incomes, the Forensic Congress Body has raised its voice.

The background is that a few days ago, after the question in the Chamber of the Deputy Minister of Justice Sisto, regarding the biennial decree that updates the income limits for free legal aid, the real concern emerged that via Arenula was about to to lower the income thresholds instead of raising them in accordance with the growth of inflation rates in the country.

The doubt, raised with the question of the deputy Devis Dori, was confirmed by the Deputy Minister, who in question time the Chamber acknowledged the conclusion of the approval process of the new adjustment decree, which would provide for a decrease in the income threshold at 11,734.93 Euros (instead of the current 11,746.68 Euros).

The reason for this discrepancy between the thresholds calculated by the Ministry and those that would have been in line with inflation of around 9.2% in the last two years also emerged from the debate in Montecitorio.

The point is that the Ministry used, as a reference parameter for updating the income threshold, the two-year period from July 2018 to June 2020, in which a decrease in the consumer price index of 0.1% was noted.

And this explains the decision of Via Arenula to lower the threshold of the free ceiling by a few tens of Euros. And yet such an adjustment would be totally inconsistent with the reality of the situation of Italian families.

To stem the danger of issuing a provision that would cut off an enormous number of citizens from the defense at the expense of the State, the Forensic Congressional Organism intervened.

The resolution of 25 March 2023, (rapporteur the lawyer Vincenzo Caprioli), puts the Ministry before the fact of the impoverishment of the purchasing power of Italian families and an increase in the last two years (2020-2022) of the consumer prices equal to over 9.2%.

OCF highlights the mistake made and the distortion caused by Via Arenula for having taken the period of the still previous two-year period (2018-2020) as the observation period for the new adaptation decree.

The lawyer underlines the urgency of issuing the decree to adjust the income ceiling, given that the latest update dates back to the 2016-2018 parameters, relating to a scenario that is profoundly different from the current one.

“The increase”writes OCF “it is also necessary to allow access to the excluded audience, which has been calculated to number around one million people, who therefore find themselves in such economic conditions that they cannot afford access to justice”.

But that’s not enough. OCF goes as far as noting that the same DPR n. 115/2002il Consolidated law on justice expensesmust be changed.

Currently the art. 77 in fact provides that the increase in the income thresholds for free legal aid is calculated by taking into account only the ISTAT variations in consumer prices.

Instead, the lawyers underline, it is necessary to also take into account the monetary revaluation of the reference period.

OCF therefore appeals to Minister Nordio asking “to put in place all necessary initiatives, so that the issuing ministerial decree that modifies the income ceiling for admission is effectively adjusted to the consumer price index, taking the two-year period 2020-2022 as the reference period”.

