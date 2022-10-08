The tenth full moon of 2022 is expected for Sunday, October 9th. The satellite will appear to us fully illuminated, with no parts in shadow. But it will not be a Supermoon, that is, it will not be at the maximum of its proximity to the Earth. So we won’t see it bigger and brighter, as happened on June 14th and July 13th.

When to watch it

The full moon will therefore occur on Sunday 9, at 22.55. The full moon is the phase of the Moon during which the lunar hemisphere that is illuminated by the Sun is entirely visible from the Earth. Between two moments of the full moon, an average of 29 days, 12 hours and 44 minutes pass. This time interval is called the lunar month. This full moon is called ‘of the hunter’ or sanguine because according to tradition the natives of America went out to hunt before winter. It is also called sanguine as a reference to the blood of hunted prey.

Next full moon in 2022

The other full moons this year will occur on November 8 and December 8, 2022.

Eclipse of the sun

On October 25, however, we will see a partial solar eclipse. The percentage of darkening of the solar disk by the Moon will be greater in Eastern Europe and Scandinavian countries. Obscuration will be less in central Europe and almost imperceptible in western Europe (western Spain and Portugal). In Italy it will be possible to see the Sun obscured by 20%, a little more from Puglia and the North-East. You will need some ad hoc glasses to observe it.