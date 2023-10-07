October 6th, 2023 – Slow Spoken Messages

UNICEF: 20,000 children flee extreme weather every day

Weather-related disasters displaced approximately 43.1 million children within their home countries between 2016 and 2021. That’s around 20,000 children every day, according to a report by the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF. The study “Children Displaced in a Changing Climate” lists the global number of children who have lost their homes due to floods, storms, droughts and wildfires. An estimate for the next 30 years suggests that around 96 million minors could be displaced due to swelling rivers alone. The knowledge is there to meet the escalating challenge, said UNICEF Director Catherine Russell. “But we act far too slowly.”

Steinmeier meets Biden in Washington

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is traveling to Washington at short notice this Friday for his first meeting with US President Joe Biden. On the occasion of German-American Friendship Day, the German head of state will be received at the White House. The meeting will focus on close coordination among NATO allies on a number of important issues. The war in Ukraine is likely to be the focus.

Announcement of the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

As the highlight of Nobel Prize Week, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced this Friday. Given the tense world situation with the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and other conflicts, there are enough candidates: 259 personalities and 92 organizations are in the running this year. The total number of 351 nominees is the second highest ever. The Nobel Peace Prize is considered the most important political prize in the world. It is the only Nobel Prize that is not awarded in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

US military shoots down NATO partner drone over Syria

US warplanes have shot down a drone belonging to NATO ally Turkey in northeastern Syria. US commanders assessed the drone as a “potential threat” to the US soldiers stationed there, said a Defense Department spokesman in Washington. Accordingly, the missile was less than half a kilometer away from US forces. F-16 fighter jets eventually shot down the Turkish drone. This is an unfortunate incident, said the Pentagon spokesman. In Syria, around 900 US soldiers are still taking action against fighters from the jihadist militia “Islamic State” (IS).

Trump insists on immunity

Former US President Donald Trump has requested that charges of election interference against him be dismissed. In an application filed with the federal court in Washington, Trump’s lawyers argued that the Republican was protected by his immunity as president at the time. Trump was indicted by the federal judiciary at the beginning of August for his attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and thus stay in power. The right-wing populist, who wants to run again in the 2024 presidential election, has rejected all allegations and pleaded not guilty. The 77-year-old was also charged in Atlanta, Georgia, with similar allegations.

Ten life sentences for shooting in the New York subway

A good year and a half after the armed attack of a man in the New York subway, the shooter was sentenced to ten life sentences. The 64-year-old received another ten years for illegally carrying a firearm. The defense had pleaded for a prison sentence of 18 years because the defendant was seriously mentally ill. The man opened fire on a subway in the Brooklyn district during morning rush hour in April 2022. More than 20 people were injured by gunfire or in the resulting panic – but miraculously no one was killed. The perpetrator’s motives remain obscure.