The National Registrar Alexander Vegaat the Governors Summit being held in Quindío, indicated that due to the recent acts of violence carried out by the ELN and the Clan del Golfo, the electoral process next October would be at risk.

The declaration is produced by the denunciations of lack of security and control in the territory by the governors. One of these accusations was filed by the Governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar, who assured that violent acts have increased in his region and assured that the National government has not paid enough attention to it.

“We have a time bomb that has certainly not been paid attention to. The national government has become the one with the blind eye, the deaf ear And only in the last two and a half months, 32 people have been murdered in this territory,” said the governor.

In this sense, the registrar indicated that “Following the serious complaints in departments such as Meta, Antioquia, Cauca Chocó and Norte de Santander, We have signed a joint letter with the Attorney General of the Nation and the president of the National Federation of Departments, where we have asked the President of the Republic to guarantee public order, taking into account the seriousness of the complaints.”

Vega appreciated that “with the complaints received, it is clear that the electoral process for the month of October is at risk in regional elections”.

For her part, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabellourgently requested a Public Order Summit in light of the events denounced by the governors.

“We believe that it is important to summon or request an urgent meeting of public order to be held for the purposes so that with the high command we can talk so that there are the best solutions so that there is electoral transparency and avoid serious processes in the public order in the country, ”said the attorney.

The arrival of President Gustavo Petro to the department of Quindío is expected this Friday, to analyze this and other issues that have been put on the table of the meeting of governors.