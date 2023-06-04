Odisha train accident: death toll reaches 288, 900 passengers injured

Odisha train accident: death toll 288 reached, 900 injured passenger

The Prime Minister reached the accident site, reviewed the relief work, got the details

An experiment was conducted in Telangana to prevent train accidents, where is the Kovac device?

Delhi/Bhubaneswar: 03/Jun

The death toll is sadly increasing in one of the worst train accidents in the history of Odisha, Balasore, late last evening. Ten passengers were reported dead after the accident. 50 had reached. While the night 2 News agency ANI had tweeted with reference to Sadanshu Sarangi, Director General of Odisha Fire Service that so far the train victims of the terrible accident 120 The dead bodies have been recovered. And they also expressed the fear that the death toll is likely to increase further.

This morning’s apprehension proved true this afternoon 2 According to the information received till 10:00 p.m., in the country’s worst rail accident in more than two decades, at least 288 People killed and 900 Passengers have been injured and are being treated in various hospitals. There is a fear of more increase in them. The dead and injured include the weak, children, men and women. According to media sources, most of the dead belong to the state of Tamil Nadu, where official mourning has been declared.

The Central Ministry of Railways for every person killed in this accident 10 lakhs Rs., per person for seriously injured 2 lakhs Rs and per person for minor injured passengers 50 thousand Announced an ex-gratia of Rs. There, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vishnu reached the accident site late at night seeing the seriousness of the situation.

Immediately after this tragic accident, it was reported that the Shalimar from Howrah station in Kolkata, West Bengal to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Kuru Mandal Express collided with a freight train in Odisha’s Balasore district and the collision took place near Behnaga railway station in Balasore district.

But the night 30-9 Regarding this accident, Amitabh Sharma, the spokesperson of Railways, told the media that evening 7 Around 10:00 p.m., Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express 10-12 The coaches derailed near Baleshwar and fell on the opposite track where a freight car was already parked. Some time later, another train from Yeswantpur to Howrah collided with these coaches, resulting in its derailment. 3-4 The boxes derailed.

After the train accident that happened in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting in Delhi today to get the reasons and details of the accident. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Balasore in Odisha in the afternoon and witnessed the train accident. And got the details of ongoing relief works and other initiatives in this regard.

From Prime Minister Modi Bhubaneswar approx 170 He landed from an Air Force helicopter near the accident site at Behnaga Bazar station in Balasore district, a kilometer north. He visited the injured at the Balasore District Hospital to meet the survivors of the accident. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vishnu and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those responsible for this negligence and accident will be severely punished. He said that the government stands with the people who lost their families in this tragedy. The Prime Minister said that This is a painful incident, the government will leave no stone unturned to treat the injured. This is a serious incident and instructions have been issued to investigate it from every angle. The culprits will be severely punished.

According to media reports, according to the video footage of the signaling control room of the Kharagpur division of the railways, the train apparently took the wrong track, around Friday evening. 6:55 Instead of running on the main line soon after passing through Bahanagar Bazar station, the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express mistakenly entered a loop line where a freight car was parked. And the Railway Board has ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident. According to a Hindustan Times report, an official said on condition of anonymity that initially it appears to be a human error.

An official of the Ministry of Railways said that approx 127 The Coromandel Express running at a speed of 1 km per hour collided with a freight car and derailed on the main line. Within minutes of the collision, the Howrah-bound Yashwantnagar Express fell on the tracks of the Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction, the official said. collided with and this terrible accident occurred on Friday evening approximately 7.30 The official said that the investigation of the accident by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS#), will be conducted by the South Eastern Circle.

On the other hand, when the Union Minister of Railways was asked whether he would accept the moral responsibility of this accident and resign from his post, he said that at present it is necessary to provide proper medical aid and comfort to the injured.

According to NDTV, if we talk about the frequent rail accidents in the country in recent years and the deaths in them 1981 A train fell into the Kosi river of Bihar 500 There were casualties.

1995 In a train accident in Ferozeabad, Uttar Pradesh 300 Human lives were lost.

1999 In a collision between two trains in Gesal, West Bengal 287 The passengers were killed.

2010 In an accident caused by a train derailment in West Bengal 148 Passengers were killed.

Total 2 June 2023 The Balasore accident in Odisha is one of the worst accidents in the history of the country 300 Passengers have died.

Now the opposition parties and social media users are raising questions that who is responsible for this accident? And what happened to this device that was developed in the country after ten years of hard work and experience to prevent such accidents? Why this device could not be installed in trains till now? It is being told that this coach device is not being used on this railway line with the accident and in these trains.!!

It will not be unnecessary to mention here March 4, 2022 Under the supervision of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnoi, South Central Railway on behalf of Hyderabad Suburban Lingampally Railway Station and Waqarabad Railway Station on the railway line between Golagoda and Chittagong railway stations on the same railway track due to human, technical or signal error. An automatic device designed to prevent collisions in double-speed trains was successfully tested when the system malfunctioned.

The automatic device used by the experimenters on this occasion was named “ Coach of India ” Bharat Ka Kavach# kept While the experiment of this device was started ten years ago and this device was named as “T.Cas (Train Cholesterol Avoidance System)”.

During this experiment, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnoi and other officials were riding in the engine of one train, while Chairman Railway Board and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Vinay Kumar Tripathi was riding in a train engine coming from the opposite direction.

During this experiment, a railway engine from Lingampally and a train from Waqarabad were run on the same railway track. 100 was running at the speed of km in which the railway minister was riding while the speed of the rail engine coming from the opposite direction 80 km per hour.

” Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vishnu riding in the locomotive of India’s Couch Experience Durian train “

Between the two of them 600 There was a distance of meters but the train drivers on both sides did not apply brakes and did not try to reduce the speed, but the speed of the rail engine and the train coming from the opposite direction started to decrease automatically and when the distance between them 380 If there was a meter, both of them stopped because of the automatic device.

Speaking at the event held later, Railway Minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnoi said that this device will prove to be very effective to prevent such accidents. It will be used in running trains later it will be extended in a phased manner.

At that time, the Railway Minister had revealed that if this type of safety device is purchased from other countries, per km Two crore rupees There will be an expense of up to, while now from this couch 50 lakhs The cost per kilometer will be Rs.

The Minister of Railways had said at that time that this device not only prevents the collision of two trains on the same track, but also informs the train driver about the distance and distance of the following train. does.

It should be noted that “Tren Cholesterol Avoidance System (T.Cas) device is a joint invention of Lucknow-based Research Design Standard Organization (RDSO), Carenex, Medha and Hyderabad-based Hindustan Battery Limited.”

And for the first time in the country 11 October 2012 The experiment was successfully launched between Navadgi and Mantti railway stations of Bashirabad mandal in Tandoor assembly constituency of Waqarabad district. Then again October 16, 2012 The experiment was repeated at the same location.

According to media reports, this coach device is being used in Vande Bharat trains and to install this device in all trains across the country. One lakh crore rupees This amount cannot be considered more important than the railway system which is the backbone of the country and the precious lives of the passengers traveling in them.

” March 2022 A detailed report and video of India’s coach test conducted between Lingampally and Waqarabad by the Minister of Railways and video on this link. ”

Waqarabad: Under the supervision of Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnu, the experiment to prevent the collision of two trains on the same track with the help of “coach device” was successful.

