Odor’s government will be politically weak, but of high quality and not defenseless

Roman Pataj selected and commented on the news

1. Who is who in the future government and what competencies will it have

The official government of Ľudovít Ódor will almost certainly not get the support of the parliament. It means that he will have full competence only for the first 30 days, during which he must ask the National Council for a vote of confidence. Although she could theoretically vote on its pronouncement later, it is very likely that she will hurry so that the political parties will limit the space for officials in the cabinet. Without trust, they will rule until the elections in the regime in which the government of Eduard Heger operated in the last months.

It may seem that Odor’s people will then be outnumbered, but this is not true. Of course, the power of the government lies in the fact that it is covered by the majority in the parliament, thanks to which it enforces the government’s bills. This is precisely why political parties compete in elections, and why the most powerful politicians want to be prime ministers.

But governments do a lot of other things, and they are far from insignificant. For example, under certain circumstances, Ódorova can replace the director of SIS and take this position.

However, personnel issues are only part of the government’s competences. Its members can, for example, withdraw government draft laws (even those prepared by their predecessors) if members of parliament spoil them with amendments. In addition, ministers govern to a large extent by means of government regulations or decrees. Materials other than draft laws make up the vast majority of items discussed during some government meetings. The new composition will also prepare the state budget.

Therefore, it is important to know who will exercise these powers. The preliminary (not complete and not 100% certain, as some names may still change) list consists of good names. In addition to the future official Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor, who has already officially accepted the offer and will thus become the first Slovak Prime Minister of Hungarian nationality, they are:

Michal Horváth – finance

Chief economist of the NBS and, after Ódor, another expert from the National Bank of Slovakia. Key figure of the official government. His task will be to prepare the state budget for the government that will emerge from the elections.

Miroslav Wlachovsky