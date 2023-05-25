OECD asks the Colombian government to prohibit abusive contracts

During the International Forum for the Transformation of Work: A look from the academy, organized by the Ministry of Labor and the National University, the representative of the OECD Directorate of Employment, Labor and Social Affairs, Veerle Miranda, who participated from Paris , in a virtual conference, presented the recommendations on labor informality and stated that in Colombia 6 out of 10 workers have informal jobs and do not have access to social security benefits.

In addition, he questioned labor subcontracting in Colombia: “we invite the government to prohibit union contracts and all other forms of abusive hiring, while awaiting the application of the reform, control must be made and the control and use of these contracts are crucial to guarantee the labor and union rights of the affected workers. Guarantee the investigation of this type of subcontracting, especially in rural areas, promptly resolve investigations and impose fines, collect the respective pending fines, and require companies to formalize employees who work under abusive subcontracting to give access to all basic labor rights”.

For her part, the ILO International Labor Standards specialist, Maríalaura Fino, referred to Colombia’s path in the ILO, its progress and challenges regarding the conventions ratified in this international organization.

Regarding the labor reform, he stated: “the labor reform constitutes an excellent opportunity to apply international labor standards, to put decent work into practice and to advance through social and tripartite dialogue, in the achievement of social justice and for it they will continue to have the support of the ILO.”

He also referred to the 61 conventions ratified by Colombia before the ILO that are mainly related to freedom of association, equal opportunities and treatment, labor inspection, safety and health at work and that of domestic workers: “the recommendations of the ILO Commission of Experts have to do with “overtime so that in Colombia they are properly paid, the weekly rest and the right to annual vacations,” said Fino.

The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, who opened the Forum, reiterated that Colombia needs a labor reform that leads to the rights of workers in the country.

With the reform, this government intends to recover the nighttime surcharge of 35%, the holidays and Sundays that return to 100% that are currently at 75%, the payment of compensation for dismissal without just cause, measures that became cheaper and with rights cuts for workers.

Ramírez Ríos assured: “the reforms have the support of both the OECD and the ILO, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, because these projects include the recommendations of the international standards that they are setting. For example, the OECD not only says that outsourcing deepens inequality and poverty, but also that associated work cooperatives, collective agreements and union contracts must be prohibited, and in the same sense, the ILO has recommended it, which is what that is expressing our project of labor reform”.

Finally, the rector of the National University, Dolly Montoya; stressed that the university will be willing to generate new knowledge that is appropriate for the development of the communities and whose task is to make public policy and have arguments from the academy so that the best decisions are made on social problems: “we have built on the differences but we need flexibility and that is what we have learned from the centers of thought and research, in matters of public policy and we accompany the government and the ministries”.