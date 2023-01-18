China News Service, Beijing, January 17 (Reporter Zhang Su) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference on the 17th.

A reporter asked: According to reports, OECD Secretary-General Coleman said on the 16th that he welcomes China‘s adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures, which will help ensure the efficient operation of supply chains and help ease global inflation. How does China respond to this?

Wang Wenbin: We have noticed relevant reports and more and more international professional institutions recently believe that China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures will bring great benefits to the recovery of the world economy.

Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, said a few days ago that China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention policies will further promote economic growth and contribute to global economic growth. The International Monetary Fund believes that China‘s economy will grow steadily in 2023, becoming the biggest positive factor for the world economy. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays, Natixis and many other international investment banks and financial institutions have raised their forecasts for China‘s economic growth in 2023.

The Chinese government actively optimizes and adjusts the epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, which is the correct move to effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. As the overall epidemic situation in China improves and the order of production and life returns to normal, the vitality and potential of China‘s economy and society will be fully released, injecting more confidence and strength into the recovery of the world economy. (Finish)