Julio Bahamon Vanegas

Some supporters are tearing their hair out because they have seen, on three occasions, the head of the Opposition Álvaro Uribe Vélez attend meetings with the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro Urrego, who is considered, on the right in this country, a front enemy.

It is, to the extent that it departs from the constitution and laws of the republic. It will be if he transgresses the rule of law and declares himself an autocrat. At that time you will be denounced if you are thinking that you can make this nation another Venezuela. We will point this out when you want to prioritize criminals over good citizens. Of course, we will all be attentive so that this does not happen.

I have written several times that if Gustavo Petro wants to be a good president, he does not need to renounce his political creed, but neither should he pass through the country’s economic development like a dead cow. If he wants to be a good president in the social sphere, he has to show that his government program is possible to the extent that he helps the poorest and most destitute without taking away from the country the lines of the economy that give it the resources to its development.

If you want to advance a process of decarbonization and dependence on fossil resources, you must do so gradually, noticing that other countries, much more developed than ours, are doing so without giving up, in one fell swoop, the exploitation of oil and gas. If you want to be a good president, you must respect justice and the decisions of the judges of the republic.

Petro won, it is true: his victory is respected, as well as his authority and autonomy, without his majorities having given him a clear mandate, because the difference with the second was barely 700,000 votes, and he is not stupid to want to destroy 49%. of the Colombians who did not vote for him, and he knows that if he tries, we will not let ourselves be screwed, as our valued senator Casanareño Alirio Barrera would say.

For this reason, Petro calls Uribe to talk and Uribe attends his invitations because between them they can reach many political and administrative agreements that allow the government a minimum of governability. Because they are intelligent adversaries and they have responsibilities with the Colombians. In addition, the agreements are part of the healthy and good exercise of politics. The art of the transaction as the teacher Darío Echandía would say.

The country knows Dr. Álvaro Uribe well enough and knows that he is not a hosiery. Uribe is a leader and a man of his word tested in a thousand battles, considered by his own and strangers as the best president of Colombia in the last 50 years.

Let’s remember that after the Thousand Days War, liberals and conservatives signed the Wisconsin treaty. Also, that after 45 years of conservative hegemony, and a few years of liberal governments, in 1957, when neither liberals nor conservatives could see each other, Laureano Eleuterio Gómez Castro and Alberto Lleras Camargo signed the Benidorm pact.

Dr. Álvaro Uribe takes care that his meetings with President Petro are attended by witnesses from both parties who are very close to his political thinking on security, democracy, social cohesion and investor confidence. Dr José Félix Lafaurei is an exceptional witness.

The history of the towns is full of examples of coexistence and political respect. Diplomatic treaties, political testaments etc. that have survived the ups and downs of humanity and remain standing. That is why it is not surprising that the leaders of a country are summoned to specify them before things get worse.