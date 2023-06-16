Of musical releases

Ay ay ay: la bachata de Bisval

It is a song that fuses the characteristic essence of bachata with the energy and freshness that only David Bisbal can provide. The single features passionate and catchy lyrics, which envelops the listener in a love story filled with intense and overflowing emotions.

“Ay ay ay” is the first time that David has forayed into the genre, a hymn to passion and desire, with the distinctive voice of David Bisbal impregnating each note with his characteristic emotion.

The song is a call to surrender completely to love, letting emotions flow without restrictions.

David Bisbal’s talent has conquered audiences around the world, and his new foray into the bachata genre demonstrates once again his artistic versatility and ability to reinvent himself.

This new preview of David Bisbal’s long-awaited album is accompanied by a video clip that promises to be a captivating visual experience.

The recording of “Ay ay ay” took place in the mythical venue “La Descarga” in Los Angeles, capturing the cosmopolitan essence of the largest city in California.

Sugar mami

The outstanding national singer, Denise Rosenthal returns to the fray to present the third preview of her new album, which will be released this year.

“Sugar Mami” is a true urban pop bombshell that, with all its feminine power, captivates the audience of two of the most famous divas in Latin music: Denise Rosenthal and Danna Paola.

Since the Chilean artist began promoting this single, before its release, “Sugar Mami” went viral on TikTok, where hundreds of platform users have shown off their trends.

This single, has the production of the Latin Grammy winner, JonTheProducer, and a striking and colorful video clip recorded in Mexico City, under the direction of the renowned Ada Odreman.

The recently released “Migajas” and “Centenas de Miles de Años” are also previews of the new album that Denise Rosenthal will present in the coming months and a sample of the musical project that brings her back to the conquest of the continent.

During her career, Denise Rosenthal has collaborated with artists such as Lola Índigo, Luciano Pereyra, Moderatto, Mala Rodríguez and now with Danna Paola, multi-award-winning Mexican singer and actress responsible for the hits “Mala Fama”, “Nada” and “Idiota”, among many others. His previous album “Todas Seremos Reinas” exceeds 290 million streams and was chosen among the best 25 Latin albums of 2021 by Billboard. In addition, among her other important achievements, is being one of the “Latin Artists to Discover During Quarantine” according to Billboard Magazine, her historic six Musa awards including recognition as Artist of the Year in 2021 and her growing international presence, especially in Argentina and Spain and now in Mexico.

The post On musical releases appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

