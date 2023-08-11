Home » ÖFB team will test against Germany in Vienna in November
Austria’s German team boss Ralf Rangnick is facing a very special duel. “For me personally, the game against my home country is an absolute highlight,” said the 65-year-old.

Incidentally, this also applies “to many of my players who are active in the German Bundesliga,” said the team boss. “An international match between Austria and Germany is always something special. That’s why I’m very pleased that we can invite the fans of our national team to a real football festival at the end of the year, where – I’m convinced – we can also successfully qualify for be able to celebrate the European Championship.”

The ÖFB wants to buy the ticket for the finals in Germany in the games before that. David Alaba and Co. meet Sweden away on September 12th, followed by games against Belgium (October 13th, at home), Azerbaijan (October 16th, away) and Estonia (November 16th, away). Thanks to the ten points from four games so far, Red-White-Red is clearly on course. Germany, on the other hand, is currently looking for top form. After the end of the group phase of the 2022 World Cup, there was only one win and three defeats in five friendlies.

The last showdown between Austria and Germany was in June 2018, when the national team defeated the reigning world champion 2-1 in a real rainy battle in Klagenfurt after goals from Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schöpf.

