SAN GIUSTINO (PERUGIA) – Four young people from the Upper Tiber in Umbria died in the night in a road accident in the San Giustino Umbro area. They were traveling aboard a car which – based on what has been reconstructed so far by the carabinieri – ended up off the road. Among the victims, two boys and two girls, also a seventeen year old. The accident occurred along a straight stretch of road and for this reason, there is the hypothesis that it was the rain that caused the driver to lose control of the car.