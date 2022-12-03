Home News Off-road car in Umbria, four young people dead
Off-road car in Umbria, four young people dead

Off-road car in Umbria, four young people dead

SAN GIUSTINO (PERUGIA) – Four young people from the Upper Tiber in Umbria died in the night in a road accident in the San Giustino Umbro area. They were traveling aboard a car which – based on what has been reconstructed so far by the carabinieri – ended up off the road. Among the victims, two boys and two girls, also a seventeen year old. The accident occurred along a straight stretch of road and for this reason, there is the hypothesis that it was the rain that caused the driver to lose control of the car.

