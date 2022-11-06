SAN GIORGIO CANAVESE. He leaves the road on the A5, between Scarmagno and San Giorgio Canavese in the direction of Turin, aboard his Volkswagen beetle.

No other means are involved in the accident. The emergency services of the 118 arrived on the spot: driver and passenger were transported in yellow code to Chivasso. Also present were the firefighters.

The dynamics are being examined by the traffic police officers of the Settimo Torinese subsection. No discomfort for the circulation.