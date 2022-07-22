He lost control of Ducati on the way to the town. Transported to hospital with a night helicopter rescue flight. The carabinieri have reconstructed the crash

VALLEY OF CADORE. A 27-year-old boy is hospitalized with polytrauma after the crash with his motorcycle: the accident, autonomous, took place in Venas on the night between Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 July. The young man is not in danger of life but has suffered a delicate trauma to the chest. NS, from Cadore, was driving along a town road around 11.15pm, when he lost control of the heavy Ducati he was riding on, and crashed into a car parked in the courtyard in front of the garage.

He did not lose consciousness following the impact, but his condition immediately seemed very serious: the boy also took off his helmet by himself.

The 118 health workers transferred him first to the Pieve hospital, then by helicopter with a night flight to the hospital in Treviso. He is not in danger of life. Also on site were the firefighters of Pieve di Cadore and the carabinieri of the Radiomobile of the Compagnia di Cortina for the surveys.