Home News Off-road motorbike in Venas: serious 27 years old
News

Off-road motorbike in Venas: serious 27 years old

by admin
Off-road motorbike in Venas: serious 27 years old

He lost control of Ducati on the way to the town. Transported to hospital with a night helicopter rescue flight. The carabinieri have reconstructed the crash

VALLEY OF CADORE. A 27-year-old boy is hospitalized with polytrauma after the crash with his motorcycle: the accident, autonomous, took place in Venas on the night between Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 July. The young man is not in danger of life but has suffered a delicate trauma to the chest. NS, from Cadore, was driving along a town road around 11.15pm, when he lost control of the heavy Ducati he was riding on, and crashed into a car parked in the courtyard in front of the garage.

He did not lose consciousness following the impact, but his condition immediately seemed very serious: the boy also took off his helmet by himself.

The 118 health workers transferred him first to the Pieve hospital, then by helicopter with a night flight to the hospital in Treviso. He is not in danger of life. Also on site were the firefighters of Pieve di Cadore and the carabinieri of the Radiomobile of the Compagnia di Cortina for the surveys.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Congratulatory message from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council to the Chinese Sports Delegation of the 16th Paralympic Games_sina news

You may also like

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy