Off the record

Jose Penuela



January 19, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Bell for Ecopetrol (I)

The senator Joseph David Name, from La U, launched several alerts about the immediate future of the hydrocarbons sector. He said, for example, that sectoral uncertainty began to “take its toll” on the industry and impact Ecopetrol. In an opinion column entitled “Take care of the ‘goose that lays the golden eggs'”, he warned that with a 10% drop in its shares, the state oil company closed 2022, which ended up excluding it from the international funds of the MSCI . A disturbing balance with direct implications for investor confidence, which will undoubtedly have repercussions for the company, with effects for the country’s finances”. He also brought up that months ago the president of ANDI, Bruce Mac Master, had warned about the million-dollar losses of Ecopetrol, stressing that “…in recent months, Colombians have lost 20,000 million dollars in the value of Ecopetrol…” .

Bell for Ecopetrol (II)

Name insisted that although Ecopetrol is expected to contribute between 5 and 7 trillion pesos of the total collection of the tax, “the oil company itself has indicated that the charges that were added to it in the tax reform could trigger a reduction in activity, employment, production, and a sharp drop in investment plans. Thus, it is urgent that the executive generate calm in the sector, establishing clear rules with a public policy, which guarantee the contributions of resources, foreign investment and the energy security of the country”. He pointed out that “we have a government that projects that in 2023, Ecopetrol will leave profits of 29 billion pesos. To achieve this goal we need a government that cares for the “goose that lays the golden eggs”‘.

Do they breach termination? (YO)

The senator of the Historical Pact, Jahel Quiroga, made serious complaints about regional violence. “From the Senate Human Rights Commission we reject the threats against the leaders of Magdalena Medio through a pamphlet from the self-styled AGC. As well as the murders that have been taking place in Barrancabermeja and other municipalities of Magdalena. Medium”. As is known, the “AGC” are, in reality, the “Clan del Golfo”, a criminal gang with which the Petro government is supposed to have a ceasefire in force and the director of the Police, General Henry Sanabria, himself confirmed this week that “offensive operations” are suspended under a presidential decree.

Do they breach termination? (YO)

According to Congresswoman Quiroga, “the situation is so serious that so far this year seven civilians have been murdered, two pamphlets have been received with threats to social leaders. The population is frightened and the State institutions do not present relief. The community of Barranco cries out for Total Peace to arrive in Magdalena Medio and to declare it a region of peace, which will make it possible to verify, among other things, the ceasefire that armed groups such as the AGC and the ELN accepted.

Are there queries?

Several congressmen, both from the Petrista coalition and from the independent and opposition sectors, warn that with a little less than three weeks left before Parliament begins to work, from the call for extra sessions from February 6, the Government it has not been agile enough to call the leaders of the parties and benches to analyze the legislative agenda. “… I heard the Minister of the Interior talking about consultations with the parties, but ours, for example, as far as I know, they haven’t been called to talk about the issue,” said a parliamentarian who requested that his name be reserved.