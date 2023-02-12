Petition to Cork

The filing next Tuesday or Wednesday in Congress of the health reform bill set off alarm bells as to what the rules of the game will be for the discussion of the controversial initiative. “… You have to be very careful to give order to a debate that will have the whole country expectant and many sectors wanting to come to the commissions and plenary sessions to participate… It will be necessary to hold forums in Bogotá and other cities, have a schedule so that they can the main actors of the health system to speak here and, yes, that the minister Carolina Cork give priority to all summons… That the deputy ministers take care of the rest of the agenda and that she be here every day when there is a debate, punctual… And it would be good if other ministers, such as the Treasury or the Education, also accompany them”, said a parliamentarian from the government coalition, who requested that his name be withheld.

Countdown

The countdown is already running for the political parties and movements that aspire to hold popular, internal or inter-party consultations on June 4 to make their decisions or choose their own or coalition candidates for governorships, mayoralties , departmental assemblies, municipal or council councils. According to the schedule issued by the Registry, the collectivities and movements with legal status as well as significant groups of citizens (based on signatures) have until March 4 to notify the National Electoral Council in writing of their decision to carry out the consultations. for the choice of their candidates for the October elections.

fashionable coalitionism

What is expected is that, unlike the regional and local elections of 2019, this time the consultations will be more welcome. In fact, some analysts consider that coalitionism could be the predominant note in the departmental and municipal elections, especially after what happened with the Historical Pact in the parliamentary and presidential elections last year. For this reason, a growing influx of applicants to the offices of the Registry throughout the country is expected as of April 1, when the period begins for pre-candidates for consultations to register, a period that will last until May 4. , one month before the appointment at the polls. In fact, the process for this selection of candidates has already started, since on February 4 the incorporation into the census of new identification cards was suspended.

other flank

A new flank in the controversy surrounding the change of route on the first line of the Bogotá Metro that the Petro government wants to do. According to high-level government sources, the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, should meet with representatives of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD, of the World Bank Group) and the European Bank for Investments (EIB). These entities, on August 6, 2018 (one day before the possession of Iván Duque) signed with the then head of the Treasury, Mauricio Cardenasthe first three guarantee contracts to support the payment obligations for 196 million dollars that the Metro Company needed to begin financing the first line.