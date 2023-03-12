How to recover?

In the high government it is considered that the best option to raise the image of the president Gustavo Petro in the surveys is none other than a large-scale socialization of the scope of the health, pension, labor, political and judicial reforms. For the same reason, the possibility is being considered that the Historical Pact and the other parties of the coalition commit to a strategy in which it would be sought that in all scenarios, from social networks, the media and during acts of political proselytism in view of the October elections, the parliamentarians and other leaders of the ruling coalition emphasize in their messages the favorable aspects and the positive impact that said reforms would have.

pension magic

“… This seems like a magic show, when one least expects it, they pull something out of the hat…”. That was the answer that a recognized economic leader gave a journalist from this newspaper when he asked him about the impact of the proposal. from the Minister of Labour, Gloria Ines Ramirez, regarding the recognition of 50 weeks of pension contributions for female heads of households for each of the children they have had. “… I don’t have the elements to tell you if this proposal will have a big or small impact, it’s the first time I’ve heard it. But what worries me is that every time the minister or the President talks about what the impact of the pension reform, they are bringing up issues that had not been mentioned and that obviously have not been quantified.”It’s like I said: they take things out of the magician’s hat without anyone knowing where they came from or where they are going,” the source said.

April, key for Bogotá

That month will be decisive for the race for mayor of Bogotá. According to what has transpired, in April not only will some of the candidacies that are already on the table be made official, with formal launch and all, but also at least two names that are still behind the scenes will confirm that they will compete for the succession of claudia lopez in the Lievano Palace. It is said that, for the moment, the Casa de Nariño is still not clear on what its strategy will be so that the capital’s mayor’s office does not pass to any center-right party or coalition.

meter and impact

Continuing with the same theme, it is stated that the Government considers that the campaign in Bogotá will depend in part on what happens with the main reforms in Congress and the impact of this process on the coalition that supports the government. In fact, there are those in Alianza Verde who maintain that the Head of State should be careful with his proposal on the modification of the layout of the first line of the Metro, since this debate in the past has taken a political and electoral toll on more than one candidate, since it is a very sensitive issue for the citizens of the capital.

fuels and elections

And speaking of the October elections, a well-known campaign strategist told a journalist from EL NUEVO SIGLO that the Government should accelerate the increase in the value of fuels so that they are already level by June. This -he explained- in order to avoid that in the final stretch of the campaign for governors and mayors it is necessary to raise the price of gasoline or diesel. “This is not a new strategy… Even in the Duque government, an increase in fuel was avoided in the run-up to the 2022 presidential campaign, in order to avoid strong political punishment for like-minded candidates who aspired to succeed him.”