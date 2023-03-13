Off the records

March 13, 2023 – 5:00 AM

no retroactive effect

The Attorney General’s Office has already made it clear that the proposals contemplated in the draft law to bring multi-crime gangs to justice, such as the ‘Clan del Golfo’, they will not affect the processes that are being carried out in terms of extinction of domain. As is known, the Government initiative is considering the possibility that the members of these criminal gangs could keep up to 6% of the assets of illicit origin that they declare before the authorities. This prerogative, however, would not be applied with retroactive effect, but would take effect from the effective date of the eventual submission law. It should not be forgotten that in the last three years movable and immovable assets have been confiscated from criminal organizations for more than three trillion pesos.

blue lines

At the moment there is no unified position in the Petro government parliamentary coalition regarding the proposal to remove the Police from the orbit of the Ministry of Defense. The holder of the portfolio, Iván Velásquez, is in favor of that idea. However, while in the Historical Pact and other factions of the center left the initiative has a lot of support, this is not the case in the awnings of the conservative, liberal and U groups. In fact, according to what a blue parliamentarian told this newspaper , that would have been one of the impassable lines, the party would have already set the Casa de Nariño for many months with respect to what it would be willing to support in terms of reforms in terms of security and public order.

Private Morris

The former councilor and former candidate for the Senate and mayor of Bogotá, Hollman Morris, he recalled in the middle of the week that 33 years ago, on March 9, 1990, around eight o’clock at night, Major Quiñones, from the Army, aide-de-camp to President Virgilio Barco, told him: “Private Morris, open the door for them. those guerrillas”. The political leader explained that at that time he was a soldier of the Casa Militar de Palacio, that is, of the Presidential Guard battalion. According to Morris, “a month after that March 9 and already in the ‘civilian’, I was on a highway in Magdalena Medio, with my great friend the soldier Santacruz, we turned on the radio and heard the news: Carlos Pizarro had been murdered. . “A few tears rolled down my cheeks,” said the former councilor.

More motions of no confidence

The decision of Cambio Radical to declare itself as an opposition party will have several effects on parliamentary day-to-day. For example, it is assumed that the censure motion debates against ministers of the Petro government will be more frequent, especially now that Cambio will join forces with the Democratic Center. Some observers even anticipate that there will be a tandem between senators Miguel Uribe Turbay and david lunawho are two of the most critical voices against the Historic Pact in the plenary sessions and commissions, especially because of the ‘grabs’ they have had with the president of the upper house, Roy Barreras.

counterpoint

The deportation last Friday from Venezuela to Colombia of the condemned Former Senator Aida Merlano It generated multiple reactions in political circles, both in the country’s capital and on the Caribbean coast. As is known, after the serious accusations against Nicholas Petro For alleged acts of receiving illegal money, there were voices from the Historical Pact that accused political clans in Barranquilla of being behind the cascade of complaints. And, with the handing over of Merlano by the Maduro government to the Petro government, the interpretation is that bringing him to the country would seek to affect those same clans a few months before the regional and local elections.