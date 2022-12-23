A 52-year-old man is seriously injured, having gone off the road on his scooter in Pieve del Grappa. The accident took place around 1.30 pm in via Giare, the road that leads to San Zenone degli Ezzelini.

The 52-year-old resident of Crespano went off the road alone, ending up in the middle of a field. A ruinous fall that saw him stay on the ground, unable to move. Another motorist raised the alarm. The wounded man was rescued by the Suem, in via Giare the intervention of the ambulance was also requested.

The man is hospitalized in the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso, in serious condition. He suffered spinal trauma.