A young man died along the Sr 203 Agordina near La Stanga, to avoid a deer: The car he was driving overturned after crashing into the wall of a house.

The accident occurred around 5.20 am today 24 October and did not involve other motorists in transit. The driver, TA, a twenty-year-old from Treviso, lost control of the vehicle due to causes under consideration by the Police Headquarters and the traffic police, but from the very first investigations, a deer would suddenly emerge from the darkness and, to avoid the animal , the young man lost control of the car. It is well known how much that stretch of Agordina his is very frequented by ungulates and fatal accidents have already been recorded in the past.

The car, in fact, after the impact with the wall, bounced off a side lawn, overturning. Firefighters and ambulance on site.

A few hours later, in Salce (Belluno) there was a similar accident but with less dramatic results: a second car rolled over, the occupant got out of the cockpit alone. At around 7.20, another accident in Sedico, with a slightly injured woman taken to the hospital.

