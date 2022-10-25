A young man died along the regional road 203 Agordina near La Stanga, to avoid a deer. The car he was driving overturned after crashing into the wall of a house.

The accident occurred around 5.20 on Monday 24 October and did not involve other motorists in transit. The driver, Alessandro Tabaku, twenty years old from Codognè who was going to work in Luxottica, lost control of the vehicle due to causes under consideration by the Police Headquarters and the traffic police; from the very first checks, a deer would suddenly emerge from the darkness and, to avoid the animal, the young man lost control of the car. It is well known how much that stretch of Agordina his is very frequented by ungulates and fatal accidents have already been recorded in the past.

The car, in fact, after the impact with the wall, bounced off a side lawn, overturning. Firefighters and ambulance on site.

“Just as it is necessary to intervene to secure the mountain roads from falling rocks, so it is urgent to secure the roads from the crossing of wildlife”, commented the provincial councilor Franco De Bon, on the news of the fatal accident.