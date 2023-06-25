off to the 2023 edition of R2B — Enterprises

Focus on people. On training, knowledge, talenttoday among the fundamental raw materials for sustainable development, research and innovation, digital and new technologies, also for tackling the changes that these impose on the world of work and in every area of ​​society.

It’s the red thread, in theEuropean Year of Skillsof the 2023 edition of R2B Skills and Talentstwo days of conferences, as well 150 workshops, almost 200 speakers and more than 100 exhibitorsincluding universities and technopolisresearch centers and laboratories, innovative startups and clust-ER.

Edition number 18

Research to Business, now in its 18th edition, is the international exhibition of research and skills for innovation promoted by Emilia Romagna region and organized by Art-ER e BolognaFierein collaboration with Mecspe and with the technical support of Wired. The appointment is in the pavilions of BolognaFiere on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 June, from 9 to 18.

The proceedings, Thursday at 9.30, will be opened by the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini. Followed by the video message Nicholas SmithCommissioner for Labor and Social Rights of the European Commission.

Bonaccini: “R2B a concrete sign of trust and hope”

“In this period characterized by great complexity, in which we are managing the emergency and we want it immediately planning the restart and the reconstruction of a large part of our territory after the dramatic floods in May, R2B represents a concrete sign of trust and hope in the present and in the future of the entire Emilia-Romagna system – he says Bonaccini-. Making Emilia-Romagna a region of knowledge and skills, promoting training and research to generate quality work and fight inequalities is a shared goal in the Pact for Work and the Climate. Only through an unprecedented investment in people and their skills and abilities can we innovate our manufacturing and services, while creating good jobs”.

The event will explore the theme of (young) talents who leave and those who return, the strategies to attract and enhance them with the skills useful for the growth of businesses and society, the opportunities that the ecosystem of Emilia-Romagna offers thanks to a network of research infrastructures and innovative companies, to investments from the Pnrr, European and regional funds. A context in which the recently approved regional law to attract and retain young talent fits.

The interventions of the regional councilors are expected: Vincenzo Colla (Economical progress), Paola Salomoni (University), Paolo Calvino (Balance), Igor Taruffi (youth policies), Barbara Lori (Territorial planning) e Mauro Felix (Culture).

Skills intelligence Emilia-Romagna

It will be presented during the review Skills intelligence Emilia-Romagnatool based on techniques of artificial intelligence which presents, in interactive mode, data on skills and professional profiles sought by companies in Emilia-Romagna and changes in the labor market.

With Skills intelligence Emilia-Romagna, the aim is to understand what they are the most sought-after professional profiles by companies in Emilia-Romagna and more difficult to find and what are the solutions to bridge the gap between the skills required and the training offer. The result was achieved following a process that saw the involvement of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Regional Employment Agency, UnionCamere Emilia-Romagnaall Clust-ER associations and theBig data association of Emilia-Romagna.

Admission is free with mandatory registration on the site where can you find the full program.

