Offensive against gang remnants has begun says security minister

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported today that by order of President Nayib Bukele, the offensive against the remnants of gangs has begun.

“To the terrorists who are still on the streets, know that we are going to capture all of you and you will not be able to escape justice,” the official said.

He explained that the human talent of the National Civil Police (PNC) carries out air patrols simultaneously with ground deployment.

“We are prepared for this combat, now they will face the real fire of the Salvadoran State, we are going to defend the life and security of our people and know that we will not take a single step back,” he said.