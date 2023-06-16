Official: Alpilitro arrives in Medellín, learn about the two flavors available

This taking into account that around 15% of the people registered in the initial pre-sale for the launch of the Alpilitro are located in Medellín and that this city represents 18% of the total sales of the Alpinito in its original version.

“At Alpina we want to continue providing unique experiences that win over our consumers, which is why we are bringing this launch to Antioquia, as the materialization of our innovation strategies, and of a great effort to continue improving our Alpilitro semi-automated packaging processin order to advance our dream that all Colombians can try this new version of the petit-suisse that marked our childhoods”expressed Santiago Serrano, manager of the entertainment territory in Alpina.

In relation to the acquisition dynamics of the Alpilitro in Medellínthe brand implemented a digital sales system as of May 19, in which the people registered in the initial pre-sale received an exclusive link to make the purchase online. Subsequently, each user selected a day within the delivery periods established by Alpina to collect their Alpilitro.

Besides: The memes left by the Alpilitro announcement

This is how you can get the Alpilitro in Medellín

In total, the brand plans to make four deliveries in the city, each lasting three days. which will take place at the Alpina Market located on Avenida Los Industriales from June 16 to 18, from June 30 to July 02; from 07 to 09 and from July 21 to 23, between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm Unlike previous occasions, this time consumers will be able to purchase two flavors: strawberry and peachthe two most requested options in the vote made by Alpina for the launch of the Alpilitro.

During deliveries, the brand will provide entertainment spaces to present this innovation to Antioquians, with areas to enjoy the product. In this way, Alpina continues to surprise Colombians and advances in its purpose to continue progressively taking this delicious and high-quality product to more regions of the country.