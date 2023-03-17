The Colombian Government presented this Thursday its labor reform project, defined as “ambitious” to improve the conditions and income of workers “in a world that demands social justice from us.”

The event, which began three hours late, was headed by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, accompanied by Vice President Francia Márquez, the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, and other officials, while President Gustavo Petro arrived for the closing.

“We can say that we have the most ambitious labor reform of this century”Ramírez said at the ceremony, which took place in the Plaza de Armas of the Casa de Nariño, the presidential headquarters.

Also read: The future of fixed-term contracts with the labor reform

According to Ramírez, the text that will be sent to Congress for discussion and approval, “will allow us to move towards a society that recognizes the importance of labor human rightsdignifying from a human sense the value of production”.

Labor Reform in Colombia will go to debate in Congress

The minister stressed that the reform that will now begin its legislative process “it will guarantee the labor rights of the nearly 22 million employed persons in the country, of whom 8,992,000 are women and 13 million are men.”

After emphasizing that the reform project was discussed by the Government with the companies, unions and workers, Ramírez said that a fundamental part of this initiative is “labour formalization with decent wages that allow Colombian families to be well-being”.

President Petro arrived at the end of the act to symbolically sign the bill together with Ramírez and delivered a closing speech in which highlighted the agitation for social demands that exists in other parts of the worldas for example in France, due to the extension of the retirement age.

“Today, if you look at Paris, if we look at Colombia, if we look at Latin America, there is a resurgence of the struggles for the dignity of workincluding the struggles for more free time, which is where you can build the wealth of the spirit and the quality of life,” he said.

The president referred to the increase in social inequalities “on the entire planet Earth that had not been lived since the years before World War I” and said that the only way to overcome the economic crisis “is for families to have a better income, to be able to build a larger internal market in the countries and to overcome poverty.”

“The time has come again when we can discuss the dignity of workwhat this project presents is a global chapter from Colombia on the dignity of work,” he said.

According to Petro, the bill also “must allow sexual and labor harassment to cease in the country” because, according to what he said, the currently existing temporary contracts end up being a form of pressure on workers.

For her part, the minister explained that “The centrality (of the project) is job stability as a protective form where the form of employment contract will be the indefinite term contractwithout ignoring the value of other forms”, such as that of work or for a specific task.

Another pillar of the reform is the “recovery of the working day”as Ramírez defined the return to the 12-hour night shift, which was reduced to 9 by a 2002 law.

The project presented today establishes that the night shift will begin at six in the afternoon and end at six in the morning.

“It is social justice to recover a right and that our working day will be in accordance with nature; the day will be the day and the night will be the night”sentenced the minister.

The initiative also includes “flexible hours that make family life compatible with personal life and work”indicated.

Besides: Labor reform: know its 10 key points

Ramírez also emphasized the “collective right to work” to refer to the union movement as an important element of this initiative, which he defined as “the most progressive reform of the last 30 years in favor of social organizationrecognizing that trade unionism is part of our democratic essence”.

The head of Labor explained that the initiative it also includes sectors that have traditionally been marginalized from labor lawssuch as domestic service employees and peasants “who today are in the informal sector.”

According to the minister, for the drafting of this reform project, the cases of Mexico, Spain, Chile and Argentina were studied, “which allowed us to learn legal experiences” regarding the labor reforms made in those countries.

The reform presented today is the third promoted by the Government of Petro, which last year it obtained the approval of the tributaryin February he presented the health bill and before the end of this month he will take the reform of the pension system to Congress.