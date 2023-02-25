[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, February 25, 2023]Recently, the CCP’s official media publicized a high-profile relay between a civil aviation airliner and a Shanghai helicopter. It took only 11 minutes to complete the transfer of transplanted organs, breaking the record. As the shadow of the Hu Xinyu incident is still there, this speed makes many people shudder.

According to reports from the CCP’s official media, at 15:22 on February 20, a Shanghai Xinkong AW109 rescue helicopter landed steadily at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, taxied to the scheduled parking space, and waited for a civil flight from Yulin, Guangxi to Shanghai. At 15:35, the donated organs and medical staff were transferred, and they arrived at the operating room of Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital Affiliated to Tongji University at 15:46 after only 11 minutes of flying, which was 80 minutes shorter than land transportation.

According to the report, after learning of the organ transfer mission, Shanghai Pudong International Airport launched the exclusive channel for rescue helicopters to enter and leave for the first time.

According to reports, as early as 2019, the Civil Aviation East China Bureau of the Communist Party of China issued a notice requiring the construction of at least one helicopter final approach and take-off area (FATO) at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, and Nanjing Lukou International Airport. , and complete the FATO designation, revision of the airport user manual and improvement of the use rules before the end of July. At the same time, other transport airports are required to start the construction of relevant functional areas according to the actual situation, “and use them as assessment indicators for transport airports.”

After the Lunar New Year this year, the Civil Aviation Administration issued the “Notice on Further Improving and Improving the General Aviation Emergency Rescue Flight Plan and Applying for a Green Channel”.

In an interview, Wang Taojiang, director of the General Aviation Division of the East China Regional Administration of Civil Aviation, said that the successful entry and exit of Shanghai Xinkong rescue helicopters into and out of Pudong Airport to perform “emergency rescue missions” is a “major breakthrough in the construction of general aviation emergency rescue systems.”

But on social media in mainland China, this news caused unanimous doubts: “Can you tell me the name? Who did you donate to?” Ordinary people, who have the financial resources to support this kind of medical treatment plan!” “How much does it cost for transportation?” “It is not low to be able to use a helicopter!”

When it comes to organs, many people think of Hu Xinyu, a Jiangxi high school student who was forcibly identified as a “suicide” by the authorities after his disappearance. Many people question the unknown origin of the organs.

Netizens from Shaanxi lamented: “Another fresh life was ruined!” Netizens from Jiangxi said: “Seeing so many teenagers lose contact every day, it hurts my heart!” “Human sacrifice.” “Parts library.” “Evil.”

A Guangdong netizen wrote a poem: “Life is precious, and the price of organs is higher. If it is for transplantation, the living body can be dissected.”

China Eastern Airlines Gansu completes “boarding” of organs within 7 minutes

Coincidentally, just 10 days ago, the Gansu branch of China Eastern Airlines reportedly completed a case of “smooth boarding” of human organs within 7 minutes.

According to mainland media reports, in the early morning of February 13, the operations command center of the Gansu branch of China Eastern Airlines received a call, saying that there was a case of human organ transportation, which required flight FM9214 from Lanzhou to Shanghai Hongqiao, and the medical staff had to transfer to a follow-up flight at Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport.

It happened that it was snowing in Lanzhou that day, and the Gansu branch of China Eastern Airlines immediately coordinated with Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport, air traffic control and other units to open a “green channel” for transit. The whole transit time is only 7 minutes.”

On July 7 last year, a number of “transplanted organ” transfer boxes departed from the People’s Hospital of Dali Prefecture, Yunnan Province, and arrived at the First People’s Hospital of Kunming City by helicopter for an hour. The organ donors donated a heart, a liver, a pair of kidneys and a pair of corneas.

On August 24, 2018, a helicopter took off from the apron of Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai carrying organs from an organ donor, and was expected to arrive in Hefei, Anhui Province two hours later. This was the first trans-provincial transfer of donated organs by helicopter.

The green channel of organ transfer is full of shady scenes

In fact, as early as April 29, 2016, the National Health and Family Planning Commission of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the China Railway Corporation, and the Red Cross Society of China jointly issued the “On the Establishment of Human Body Notice on the Green Channel for Donated Organ Transshipment”.

Afterwards, in January 2017, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued the “Administrative Measures for the Air Transportation of Human Donated Organs”, and then various airlines in mainland China rushed to open the “green channel”. China Southern Airlines was the first to open it, and China Eastern Airlines also implemented the “Transportation Procedures for Human Donated Organs”.

In early October 2017, Chinanews.com reported that in May 2016, China Southern Airlines opened a “green channel” for human organ transportation. As of October 2017, more than 500 live organs have been transported, with a success rate of 100%.

The CCP has made a high-profile publicity that the “green channel” is opened for “human organ donation”. But in fact, due to factors such as traditional ethical concepts, the probability of organ donation in China over the years is quite small. In 2011, Nanjing “Yangtze Evening News” reported that there was no voluntary donation in the Nanjing donation pilot for one year. There have been only three cases in the past 20 years.

Under constant doubts from the outside world, on February 25, 2013, Huang Jiefu made a high-profile admission in a human organ donation video conference that “China is the only country in the world that systematically uses the organs of executed prisoners.” But in fact, China‘s organ transplant volume far exceeds Number of death row donors.

The overseas independent investigation organization “Pursuing the Persecution of Falun Gong” released a report. A large amount of data shows that after the CCP persecuted Falun Gong practitioners in 1999, the number of organ transplants in China began to increase sharply.

Wang Zhiyuan, spokesperson of the “Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong”, believes that the CCP’s lie about “organs from executed prisoners” in 2013 has been exposed, and then it changed its claim to “voluntary organ donation.” The CCP is using the “green channel” to create public opinion, declaring the existence of Chinese citizens donating human organs, and continuing to play the scam of “voluntary organ donation” in order to divert people’s attention from the real source of living organs.

After the Hu Xinyu incident, Wang Zhiyuan said in an interview with The Epoch Times that organ harvesting in China is supported by the state. After the CCP began to persecute Falun Gong at the end of 1999, (large-scale) live organ harvesting began. The benefits of this bloody industrial chain are explosive, unmatched by other industries including drug trafficking and arms trafficking, and the profits are very large. However, Falun Gong practitioners have limited organs and cannot satisfy their greed, so they extend their hands to the society.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Xue Fei/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)