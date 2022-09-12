The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China recently announced that the 20th National Congress will revise the party constitution. Some media quoted observers today as saying that Xi’s thought will be written into the party constitution, keeping pace with Mao’s thought. Another analysis pointed out that although Xi has laid the groundwork for his lifelong rule, the historian Yu Yingshi has long judged that the CCP regime has sat on a volcano, and no one can say exactly how it will end.

According to the content announced at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on September 9, the 20th National Congress will revise the party constitution.

The CCP’s official Xinhua News Agency announcement did not disclose the specific content of the revision of the party constitution, while Hong Kong’s Sing Tao Daily quoted analysts on September 10 as reporting that the “two establishments” of the official so-called “most important political achievements in the new era” may be written into the party constitution of the CCP. , to further enhance the status of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

Hong Kong media reported that it is worth noting that this is the first time that the CCP officially revealed that the 20th National Congress will revise the party constitution.

Five years ago, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China also revised the party constitution and added “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, which has become the CCP’s action guide. Xi Jinping became the leader of the Communist Party of China whose name was written into the party constitution after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held on October 16 for about a week. The new leadership of the Central Committee will be elected. Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and re-elected as State President at the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China in March next year.

Faguang published an article on September 11 saying that the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has revised the party constitution, and the 20th National Congress will continue to revise the party constitution. Is it necessary?

Reuters reported that some observers said that the 20th National Congress will revise the party constitution, which may directly shorten the “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” to “Xi Jinping Thought”, making “Xi Thought” a successor to Mao Zedong Thought and Deng Xiaoping Theory. , The guiding ideology of the CCP named after the leaders of the CCP means that Xi Jinping’s status will be on a par with Mao Deng, establishing Xi Jinping’s absolute authority in ideology.

Hu Ping, honorary editor-in-chief of “Beijing Spring”, believes that at the 20th National Congress, the long-winded full name above may be changed to “Xi Jinping Thought.”

Hu Ping believes that the meeting held by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee shows that Xi Jinping is ready for re-election after the 20th National Congress. He said: “If this preparation is not made, he will not hold the Politburo meeting. And this meeting will emphasize Xi Jinping’s role so much. Obviously, the 20th National Congress is tailor-made for his re-election. Including this press release is for the purpose of express that.”

Reuters reported that another concern about the revision of the party constitution at the 20th National Congress is that although it is unlikely, some experts have suggested that the CCP may amend the constitution to restore the top position of the party chairman that was abolished in 1982.

Fa Guang said that Xi has been planning to govern for a long time. In 2017, Xi’s thoughts were written into the party constitution. In 2018, the constitution was amended to cancel the presidential term system, paving the way for the opening of a third term. The bureau announced that it will study the amendments to the party constitution in preparation for the passage of the 20th National Congress. Obviously, Xi Jinping is preparing for the system step by step for his lifelong rule.

China‘s real estate explosions, bank explosions, natural disasters, power outages, the CCP virus epidemic, financial difficulties, especially local finances are facing bankruptcy. In Henan Province alone, 740,000 fines were issued in a month, with a fine of 150 million yuan. Without real estate finance, now the CCP The local government’s fiscal revenue depends on fines.

Last year, some economists said that China‘s economy has already experienced negative growth, and the situation is still worsening this year.

Megan Greene, senior researcher at Brown University and global chief economist at risk management consulting firm Kroll, wrote in the Financial Times on September 6 that China‘s economy is deeply affected by three “Ds”. Namely: the threat of debt, disease and drought, which could have disastrous effects on China.

Green believes that the first problem hitting China is debt, which is not a new phenomenon, but this time it is focused on the real estate industry.

She quoted a calculation by British research institute TS Lombard that the real estate industry accounts for about 20% to 30% of China‘s GDP, 70% of household wealth, 60% of local government revenue, and 40% of bank loans. At present, China‘s housing prices have fallen for 11 consecutive months, a large number of home buyers have begun to refuse to pay mortgages to boycott unbuilt properties, and more than 30 real estate companies have defaulted on their international debts.

The impact of the real estate crisis on China is comprehensive. Chinese households may fall into extreme poverty and become heavily indebted due to the real estate collapse. In the eyes of many analysts, this has planted the seeds of social unrest; China‘s financial industry will have to face huge amounts of bad debts. Asset quality declines, banks fail, and people’s deposits are wiped out, triggering even more serious crises.

The CCP’s “zero policy” also took a heavy toll on the economy, and the historic drought brought flood-season water levels on the Yangtze to the lowest level since records began in 1865.

“The six regions affected by the drought accounted for about half of China‘s rice production last year, and the impact on food supplies will be substantial,” Green wrote.

Analysts pointed out that at present, the CCP regime is in crisis, and the economic recession is accompanied by intensified social unrest. The historian Yu Yingshi once pointed out, “The Communist Party is now sitting on a volcano. But how will it end, no one dares to say.”

Responsible editor: Lin Li

