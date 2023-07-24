Official program of catwalks in Colombiamoda 2023

Digital fashion takes over the Knowledge Pavilion at Colombiamoda 2023

For the fourth consecutive year, the Medellín Mayor’s Office, through the Post-Secondary Education Agency of Medellín -Sapiencia, is linked as an official sponsor of knowledge in the most important fashion fair in Colombia.

For this edition of Colombiamoda, Sapiencia will stage experiences that combine digital technology with fashion, a challenge that Medellín is betting on through education. Admission will be free and without registration, on July 25, 26 and 27.

“We are taking the academic agenda, so that all institutions that have to do with fashion training and, at the same time with training in the digital industry, we articulate and bring this to all exhibitors and participants. For this edition of the fair we have very interesting novelties, such as digital catwalks, hybrid presentations in the fashion industry, which combine the metaverse, digital design and even creative narrative”, stated the director of Sapiencia, Carlos Alberto Chaparro.

university institutions Salazar and Herrera and Pascual Bravo They will be part of the academic exhibition, in the Knowledge Pavilion, in alliance with Wisdom. This year, fashion in holograms and catwalks that combine physical reality with the metaverse will be part of the pavilion.

“Through our Public School of Design and our programs we will be with different activities, such as catwalks, talks; We are going to have live sculpting, so that you can see how virtual reality and technology mix with fashion. Also, we have an immersive experience with virtual reality, through glasses with which we are going to interact in a digital exercise, so that they can see how these two disciplines are mixed”, expressed the dean of the Faculty of Production and Design of the Pascual Bravo University Institution, Lina Ortiz Quimbay.

Students and academics from the fashion sector will have shows and catwalksthus promoting the democratization of this industry in Medellín and the country.

“For me it was always a dream to be part of Fashion Colombia and today I am achieving it thanks to the support that the University and Wisdom are giving us. We are about to graduate and we are going to be surrounded by fashion experts, opening up job opportunities for us and creating a brand,” said Robinson Carballo, one of the IU Pascual Bravo students, chosen to take his designs to the catwalks of the knowledge pavilion.

In addition to the experiences in the Knowledge Pavilion, Sapiencia will have a discussion open to the public with exponents of the fashion sector, in which the innovation profile in this sector will be addressed. Admission will be free, on July 27, at 1:20 pm, at the Teatro Metropolitano.

