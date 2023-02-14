From Provenza, Medellín, the announcement was made that all RBD fans were waiting for. In his long-awaited return to the stage, the coffee country had not been confirmed on the tour scheduled for this 2023, which left his Colombian followers sad. However, from the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, in coordination with entertainment and show businessmen and a push from the paisa artist Karol G, the unexpected was achieved.

Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez confirmed their presence in the country. From paisa territory it was possible to know that the concert will be on November 3 in Medellín. Ticket sales will begin on February 15.

To understand this national fever for RBD, some data from Spotify could shed light on the phenomenon that this group represents, to such an extent that it moved a mayor and one of the most listened to artists in the country:

1. Colombia among the 10 countries that listen to them the most: Colombia is the sixth country in the global ranking with the most RBD streams on the platform. Bogotá, for its part, is the fifth city in the world with the most reproductions of the group:

Mexico

Brazil

USA

Peru

Chile

Colombia

spain

Argentina

Ecuador

Guatemala

2. Colombians are connected to RBD: Spotify supports it, as the data indicates that since rumors of the return of the iconic band began, at the end of last year, reproductions in Colombia have increased by 234%.

3. Colombia has not been silent for even 5 minutes: this is indicated by the Spotify data, because according to the platform, in recent years Colombians have not stopped listening to RBD, managing to position the following songs as the most listened to locally (organized according to the largest reproductions in the country):

Save me

This heart

Behind me

be the opinion

Just stay quiet

The Greatest Gift – RBD Version

Teach me

Rebel

There’s still something

4. The heart of Colombians continues to beat faster, as they have managed to position the following albums as their favorites in recent years:

Rebel

Our love

Celestial

Starting over

In short, RBD is one of the most anticipated groups in Colombia, because with this data, Spotify shows that the country is prepared to receive them.

Kyenyke

Related