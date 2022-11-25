People’s Daily Online, Guangzhou, November 25th (Zhou Rui) On the afternoon of November 25th, the Information Office of the Guangzhou Municipal Government held a press conference on the prevention and control of the epidemic in Guangzhou. At the meeting, in response to the rumors of silence and city closure in Guangzhou on WeChat, Zhu Xiaoyi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Department and director of the Municipal Government’s Information Office, responded that there was no arrangement for silence in Guangzhou, let alone a plan to close the city. an authoritative voice.

It was reported at the meeting that recently, in some epidemic prevention and control areas, some people moved to surround water barriers and go out without authorization; Violation of national laws and regulations on epidemic prevention and control. According to statistics, from October 23 to the present, the public security organs have investigated and dealt with 148 cases of illegal and criminal cases related to the epidemic.

In addition, according to Zhang Yi, deputy director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, after receiving reports from the public that the nucleic acid test results of individual communities in the city were suspected to be inaccurate, the regulatory department immediately organized a special investigation. Experts went to the testing institutions involved in the incident to carry out quality control monitoring. According to the investigation results, if there are indeed violations of laws and regulations, they will be dealt with seriously, will not be tolerated, and will be announced to the public in a timely manner.

