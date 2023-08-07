Official, the Togolese goalkeeper Yao Gilles Djehani N’guissan changes club!

It is now official, the Togolese goalkeeper Yao Gilles Djehani N’guissan is a new player of Arta Solar 7 from Djibouti.

The Togolese international goalkeeper will no longer play with ACS Hayabléh of Djibouti. Arrived at the end of the contract, Yao Gilles Djehani N’guissan quickly responded to the offer of the defending champion of Djibouti, Arta Solar 7. He signed a contract for one season. In his new club, he will find the Cameroonian Alex Song, the Ivorian Salomon Kalou and the Burkinabè Alain Sibiri Traoré. Yao Gilles Djehani N’guissan himself announced his signature on his social networks this Monday, August 7, 2023.

Passed by the ASCK, DYTO or even Port FC of Djibouti, the Togolese international goalkeeper Yao Gilles Djehani N’guissan opens a new page of his career at Arta Solar 7. He will play the preliminaries of the CAF Cup with the Djiboutian club.

