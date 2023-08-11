Official trailer and poster of Pablo Larraín’s film in competition at Venice 80

In El Conde, Augusto Pinochet becomes a vampire desperate for a way to end his own life. The feature film will be available on Netflix from September 15th.

What would happen if Augusto Pinochet was a vampire desperate for a way to die? From this surreal premise unfolds the latest work of Pablo Larrain, Countin competition at the Venice Film Festival 2023 and from September 15th are Netflix. On the occasion of the beginning of the Festival – scheduled from 30 August to 09 September – the streaming giant has therefore released the official trailer of the project, which offers a first look at the aesthetics in black and white chosen by the filmmaker.

El Conde – Pablo Larraín is back in competition in Venice

Pablo Larrain therefore returns to competition in Venice after presenting, in 2021, Spencer – biopic about Lady Diana with Kristern Stewart. Expected at the festival for the August 31st, Count therefore re-imagines the historical figure of Pinochet in a totally new and unusual guise, bringing the director back to confront a theme dear to him. The consequences of the Pinochet dictatorship on the Chilean population have in fact been explored by Larraín in his first three works- Tony Manero, Post Mortem e No – Rainbow Days. Yes Counthowever, the politician directly becomes the protagonist, placed at the center of an apparently endless epic.

El Conde: The Official Trailer of the Film by Pablo Larrain – HD

Directed by Pablo Larraín, El Conde is a black horror comedy that imagines a parallel universe where Augusto Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) is a 250-year-old vampire. Available on Netflix September 15, and in select theaters September 7. pic.twitter.com/Nikf8wVNJ5 — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) August 10, 2023

To take on the role of Augusto Pinochet we find Jamie Vadell, who aspires to the Volpi Cup for best male performance with one of the most surreal roles we will see at the Festival. They then complete the cast Paula Luchsinger and Alfred Castro, fetish actor of the cinema of Larraín. Initially conceived as a miniseries, Count is therefore preparing to discuss the audience and the international jury of the Film Festival, chaired by Damien Chazelle and composed of Saleh Bakri, Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Gabriele Mainetti, Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, Laura Poitras and Shu Qui. In competition, Larraín’s feature film will have to see her with titles such as Poor Creatures! by Yorgos Lanthimos, Priscilla by Sofia Coppola, The Killer by David Fincher I captain by Matteo Garrone Ferrari of Michael Mann e DogMan by Luc Besson. The director, meanwhile, is already working on his next project, Mariabiopic about opera icon Maria Callas with Angelina Jolie, which is expected to shoot from October to December. Waiting for that Count arrivals on Netflix, therefore appointment at August 31stto discover the first reactions of public and critics.

