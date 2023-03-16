The 67 deputies of the Legislative Assembly aligned to the presidency of the Republic approved on Wednesday the twelfth extension to an emergency regime that is about to complete one year.

The emergency regime, which suspends constitutional guarantees, was initially approved at the end of March 27, 2022 after an escalation of murders attributed to gangs and that claimed the lives of more than 80 people in three days.

The request for expansion was presented by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, accompanied by the director of the National Civil Police (PNC), Mauricio Arriaza, and was approved by legislators from the ruling party Nuevas Ideas (NI) and their allies.

The extension of the measure, which the Bukele government calls a “war against gangs,” was approved without study or legislative debate.

With the regime, freedom of association is suspended, the right of a person to be duly informed of their rights and the reasons for their arrest, and the right to have the assistance of a lawyer. The state of emergency also extended the period of preventive detention from 72 hours to 15 days and allows the authorities to intervene the correspondence and cell phones of those they consider suspicious.

According to official figures, there are about 66,000 people arrested, whom the government accuses of being gang members, and some 3,300 who were innocent of the charges they had been accused of were released on probation.

Humanitarian organizations and the Office for the Defense of Human Rights (PDDH) have received more than 7,900 complaints of abuses, the majority for arbitrary detentions.

The authorities attribute the drop in homicides to this measure and the Territorial Control Plan, which according to official accounts were 496 in 2022, 57% less than in 2021.