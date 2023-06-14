Home » Officialism approves reducing the municipalities of El Salvador from 262 to 44
The Political Commission of the Legislative Assembly issued a favorable opinion on Monday for that State body to vote in its next plenary session for the proposal presented by President Nayib Bukele to reduce the number of municipalities from 262 to 44.

“We have approved a historic ruling for the restructuring of our municipalities, in order to leave behind the old system that prevented the development of El Salvador. We are establishing a new form of public administration, ”read a post by the Assembly on Twitter after the vote in said commission.

The representatives of Nuevas Ideas (NI), the Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA), the National Concertation Party (PCN) and the Christian Democratic Party (PDC) voted in favor. The representatives of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) voted against.

According to the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, this change “will not affect the electoral calendar” for 2024, when municipal councils will be voted on.

President Bukele asked the deputies, in the framework of his fourth-year government speech on June 1, to approve this reform before the 2024 elections.

“We are going to reduce the number of mayors in the country from 262 to 44 (…) the current municipalities will become municipalities that in turn will integrate these 44 mayors (…) that is, we will no longer have 262 mayors, only 44 with their respective councils municipal “, Bukele then instructed the official deputies.

