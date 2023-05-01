Officialist Santiago Peña wins presidential elections in Paraguay – Diario La Página

With more than 92% of the votes counted, the official candidate Santiago Peña, of the Colorado-ANR Party, prevails in the presidential elections of Paraguay with 43.04% of the votes, against the opposition duo formed by Efraín Alegre and Sole Núñez (National Concertation), which obtains 27.49%, as announced by the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE).

In third place is Senator Paraguayo Cubas (National Crusade) with 22.66% of the votes. Likewise, the TSJE reported that the participation was 63.08%, while there were 12,057 invalid votes and 62,751 blank ones.

In Paraguay there is no second round of elections, which means that the president and vice president are elected by a simple majority of votes. The victory of Peña and his running mate Pedro Alliana confirms the continuation of the historic Colorado Party, which has ruled uninterruptedly since 1943, including the period of the Alfredo Stroessner dictatorship (1954-1989), with the exception of the presidency of the progressive Fernando Lugo (2008-2012), who ended up being dismissed.

Before the official vote count came to an end, the outgoing president, Mario Abdo Benítez, congratulated Peña on his victory, while thanking the people for their “great participation.” “We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition that strengthens our institutions and the country’s democracy,” he tweeted.

For his part, the former president of the nation and leader of the Colorado Party, Horacio Cartes, also joined the congratulatory messages. “All our support and confidence for his future management at the head of such an important responsibility,” he declared.

In addition to the State Headquarters, these general and local elections renewed 45 seats in the Senate, 80 in the Chamber of Deputies, while 17 governors and 17 departmental boards were elected.

Polling stations closed at 4:00 p.m. (local time), although at that time there were still queues of voters waiting to vote. In Paraguay, suffrage is mandatory for people between the ages of 18 and 75, exposing those who do not go to vote to a fine of a minimum wage, which amounts to about 100,000 guaraníes (14 dollars).

Incidents during election day

The day was not without incidents and fights in some polling stations in Asunción and Sapucái. Shortly before the opening of the voting centers, representatives of the Colorado Party demanded that the electronic voting machines be placed inside the classrooms and not in the corridors, as ordered by the Superior Court of Electoral Justice.

Beyond these incidents, complaints of irregularities in assisted voting were reported. From the TSJE they emphasized that the electoral code stipulates that assisted voting can be exercised by blind people or who lack a superior member. “There are people who move slowly or with a cane and want assistance, this is prohibited. He does not have to arrive accompanied, “said the head of the organization, Jorge Bogarín, quoted by the newspaper El Independiente.

«Renewal» of the ruling party

Peña, a 44-year-old economist who worked at the Central Bank and later at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the US, presented himself to these elections as “the renewal” of the Colorado Party.

During his campaign, the standard-bearer for the ruling party tried to distance himself from his mentor, former President Horacio Cartes, whom the US justice system has denounced and sanctioned for alleged bribery, influence peddling and money laundering. It was Cartes who launched Peña’s career in 2015, by appointing him as finance minister.

At the end of last year, due to an open confrontation between Cartes and Abdo Benítez, the Colorado Party arrived divided into two large blocks for the internal elections of presidential candidates. Cartes supported Peña and Abdo former Senator Arnoldo Wiens, but the current president suffered a tough political defeat against his predecessor, who, in addition to the victory of his candidate, also won the leadership of the Colorado Party.

In the midst of these scandals, Santiago Peña presents himself as a defender of transparency. Among his promises is the fight against tax evasion, as well as the creation of 500,000 jobs to reduce the informal economy; inflation control; maintaining the prices of energy services and increasing social programs.