Officially.. Al Hilal Saudi Arabia strengthens its ranks with the Brazilian Neymar

Al-Hilal, the competitor in the Saudi Professional Football League, announced its contract with Brazilian striker Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain, the French champion, today, Tuesday.

Al-Hilal said on the (X) platform for social communication: “Neymar Hilali.”

He added in Portuguese, without revealing details: “A wonderful talent that caught everyone’s attention.”

Neymar left the accounts of Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, and did not participate in the disappointing 0-0 draw with Lorient in the opening of the French League.

According to press reports, the Saudi club agreed with the 31-year-old striker to pay him 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, bid farewell to the Brazilian star Neymar.

Al-Khelaifi said, in a statement published by the club on its website: “It is always difficult to say goodbye to a great player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world. I will never forget the day he joined Paris Saint-Germain and what he gave to our club and our project over the last 6 years.”

Al-Khelaifi added, “Neymar will remain a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the best in the future and his next adventure.”

Since the return of Portuguese Jorge Jesus to coach Al Hilal this summer, the veteran coach has spoken of the team’s need for attackers.

Despite the contract with the Brazilian Malcolm, the team’s offensive problems arose when it failed to take advantage of the numerical shortage in front of Al-Nassr in the final of the Arab Club Championship, to lose its progress and lose 2-1 after extra time.

The Saudi League became an attraction for the stars after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr during the last winter transfer period.

Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad, the league champion, and his rival Al-Ahly contracted with Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez, in addition to Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Coulibaly and Ruben Neves joining Al-Hilal.

Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 from Barcelona for a record fee of 222 million euros ($243 million), missed the disappointing 0-0 draw with Lorient at the opening of the French League due to a viral infection.

Neymar signed a contract to stay in the French capital until 2025, scored 118 goals in 173 matches, and won many titles, including five for the local league. But he is no longer a prominent player in the squad of the new coach Luis Enrique.

