According to Sudanese media sources, the Moroccan coach arrived in Khartoum yesterday, Saturday, March 11, to sign the contract, accompanied by his assistant, Youssef Fartout.

The Sudanese Federation supported its official contract with Moroccan coach Badou Al-Zaki, with a one-year contract, after the latter agreed with the President of the Sudanese Federation, Moatasem Jaafar, on all the conditions that were included in the contract concluded between them.

Al-Zaki’s contract will be led by Suqur Al-Jedian to qualify for the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

In this regard, Al-Zaki said that it is a new experience to lead an Arab team again, after the experience he had with the Moroccan national team, the most prominent of which was 19 years ago in the African Nations Cup finals in Tunisia 2004.

Al-Zaki added that he was acquainted with the components of the Sudanese team and its technical capabilities, through his participation in the previous African Cup of Nations and the recent Cup of Nations, stressing his ambition to achieve the best with the Sudanese national team, which will bring him together in a friendly match at the end of the month with Gabon.